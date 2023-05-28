Luxuria asphalts Arisa on Meloni: a case breaks out on Giorgia’s cazzimma

Clash Arisa – Luxuria on bitch by Giorgia Meloni: and a new case breaks out

It could also have been a mere joke, the one made by Arisa during the last episode of “La Confessione” by Peter Gomez. The singer, speaking of Giorgia Meloni, had expressed a positive opinion on her premiership: “I like her because she has a lot of cazzimma”. Adding then: “Your positions are not open on LGBTQ+ rights but in my opinion she behaves like a strict and frightened mother. A mother who is not only the mother of one child, but has four and so it seems that she does things that are good for all four children, perhaps penalizing one. It takes time and dialogue”.

Open up heaven. Arisa was literally overwhelmed by the insults on social media. And it was also Vladimir Luxuria who lashed out against her: “Cara Arise a mother can be sweet or severe but she must be so with all her children, not having children and stepchildren leaving one of her children behind just because she is different from the others and treating him like an ugly duckling: she is not severe, she is a unfair motherThe controversy is therefore by no means closed.

