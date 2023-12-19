Luxury Brand Launches Chocolate iPhone 15 Case Inspired by Wonka: A Look at Consumer Innovation

Luxury Brand Launches Chocolate iPhone 15 Case Inspired by ‘Wonka’

Innovation is a key strategy for many brands looking to attract customers. A luxury brand has taken this to heart by launching a chocolate iPhone 15 case inspired by the new movie ‘Wonka’. The luxury brand, Caviar, based in Dubai, has designed a case for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, adorned with a layer of 23-karat edible gold, with a price tag of $1,100.

The company stated, “A unique design made with exquisite chocolate and 23-carat edible gold. Every detail of this phone is a work of art. It is based on the Maze model from the Golden Collection.”

Caviar also offers Bespoke Atelier on their website, where customers can order custom-designed phones with various customization options.

The company emphasized that the gold used in the case is completely edible and non-toxic, hypoallergenic, and neutral, and does not undergo chemical reactions, alter the composition of the blood, or affect digestion.

Another product offered by the brand is the Maze 18K iPhone 15 Pro Max case, adorned with 18-karat gold and 39 diamonds.

This innovative approach to product design and marketing is becoming increasingly common among luxury brands. For example, Balenciaga recently launched eye-catching and high-priced garments that went viral, sparking widespread discussion and commentary on social media.

The luxury brand’s unique approach to product innovation is yet another example of how companies are leveraging creativity and innovation to attract consumers in a competitive market.

Share this: Facebook

X

