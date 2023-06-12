Home » Luxury brands are turning their backs on social media and deleting accounts
If you want to be accepted, make yourself rare: luxury brands are deleting their social media accounts – but Swiss brands are not (yet).

The simple calculation that the more presence the more sales only works to a limited extent for luxury brands. In order to appear exclusive and desirable, they are increasingly doing without Instagram, Facebook and Co.

Visible or mysterious? Luxury brands are increasingly turning their backs on social media.

Image: Kearney

Hiring influencers to increase your own brand presence via social media was until a while ago the measure of all things in marketing for fashion, watches and the like. But now this strategy seems to be outdated again. At least when it comes to luxury brands: they are increasingly deleting their valuable social media accounts in the hope of becoming more desirable and exclusive.

