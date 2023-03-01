Home Business Luxury fashion, Ennio Fontana (ex Cavalli) takes the helm of Dsquared2
Business

by admin
Fontana takes the place of Sergio Azzolari, appointed CEO of Dsquared2 less than a year ago

Ennio Fontana last Cavalli at Dsquared. “It is an honor and a privilege to work with Dean and Dan Caten and the entire team. Dsquared2 is a brand that I have always taken as landmark in my career. I am highly motivated and confident that I can contribute to the further development of the brand.” As Fontanawho drove Cavalli since 2020, contributing to the relaunch of the house after the handover to the founder and chairman of Damac Properties, Hussain Sajwani, through his private investment company Vision Investments, which had taken over the company from Clessidra Sgr in 2019, comments on his new appointment as general manager of the luxury brand. The charge becomes effective from March 1, 2023.

