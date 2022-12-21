Listen to the audio version of the article

After the financial strengthening, the Florence group is ready to put together some of the pieces of the expansion it has planned for 2023. Its services platform for global luxury companies will have two new offices, one in Florence and the other in Milan, and 200 more collaborators. To help the 2,200 who are part of the group and to encourage greater momentum, in this phase of energy shock, the Florence group will give everyone a contribution of 500 euros for expensive energy.

The new entries and the academy

The new entries, which arrive after 70 this year, will take place in the operation area where the research concerns pattern makers, seamstresses, production planning and progress workers, but also the purchases of raw materials and accessories. And then technicians for quality control, industrialization, production workers, operation managers. In the corporate area, instead, the research concerns finance specialist, controlling specialist, manager, hr business partner, hr analyst, legal specialist and it specialist. To ensure the professionals it needs, the Florence group has decided to launch an internal academy that will start by next February. It will take place in two “pilot” locations, Giuntini spa and Ciemmeci Fashion spa. A maximum of 30 candidates will be involved and the selection process will take place through an individual interview in the company as well as a “technical test” to evaluate the candidates’ dexterity. The academy will last 4 months, to which another 2 months of internship must be added.

Florence’s story

Founded in 2020, the group represents the first integrated production center in Italy at the service of luxury brands on a global level. Chaired by Francesco Trapani and led by the CEO Attila Kiss, it is 65% controlled by the consortium led by VAM Investments, Fondo Italiano d’Investimento (through Fondo Italiano Consolidamento e Crescita – FICC), Italmobiliare and the remaining 35% by families founders of the companies that have joined the project. In all, 21 companies gravitate around the group with a turnover of over 500 million euros and over 2,200 employees in twelve regions of Italy.

The model and the supply chain

Over time, the group has been consolidating a model that unites entrepreneurs who know they can be stronger and more competitive together, with the aim of creating an industrial platform that works for global luxury groups. In practice, it acquires 100% of the company and in parallel the entrepreneurial families enter the capital with a minority stake and join the other group of investors: Vam Investments, led by Francesco Trapani, the Fondo Italiano di Investimento and Italmobiliare who support the smaller companies trying to create national champions. Entrepreneurs still maintain a role in managing the group’s activities. This is what happened three years ago to the Giuntini industrial families of Pisa, active in the clothing sector, to Sanarelli from Arezzo, founder of Mely’s in the knitwear sector and to the Tuscan Capezzuoli, Ciampolini and Maltinti of Ciemmeci who were trying to better structure their businesses from the point from a managerial point of view. The Florence group’s project is to develop the industry chain at the service of the big names in luxury, which is among the most important in the world.