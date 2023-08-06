Home » Luxury, Kering acquires 49% of Vhernier. Challenge Bernard-Arnault. Rumors
Business

Luxury, Kering acquires 49% of Vhernier. Challenge Bernard-Arnault. Rumors

by admin
Luxury, Kering acquires 49% of Vhernier. Challenge Bernard-Arnault. Rumors

Kering enters the Vhernier capital, 49% of the jewelry brand reinforces the Pinault empire. Latest rumors

Francois-Henri Pinault scores another field acquisition for Kering. After the 1.7 billion euro deal with Valentino, now the French tycoon gets his hands on the 49% del jewelry brand milanese Vhernier, the house of Carlo Traglio. To reveal it is MFF. According to the newspaper, the French luxury giant has acquired a 30% stake in the historic Roman maison controlled by Mayhoola for investments, for a cash consideration of 1.7 billion euros. The agreement includes an option to increase the brand’s share capital to 100% by 2028. While the Qataris could become shareholders of the Milanese brand. At this point the match between Pinault and Arnault (Lvmh) for supremacy is still to be played.

Read also: Kering acquires 30% of Valentino for 1.7 billion. And tick the option for 100%

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Yonghui Supermarket’s Chief Technology Officer Changed to Chief Executive Officer One Director Opposes: Need to Supplement Supermarket Experience | Daily Economic News

You may also like

Industry with the largest increase in orders since...

The Uncertain Future of Gasoline Prices in Puerto...

Dossierage, “it’s like the P2”. Revealed the data...

Saudi Arabia – Baerbock is cautiously optimistic after...

Banks, Uilca: closure of bank branches, growing discontent...

Electric cars: Demand continues – for the time...

Expanding the OTC Bond Market: SPDB’s Innovative Issuance...

Dorothea Lange’s America on display in Turin

Politics – Algeria “categorically” rejects military intervention in...

Comptroller Reveals Alarming Revelations: Money for Peace Being...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy