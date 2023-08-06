Luxury, Kering acquires 49% of Vhernier. Challenge Bernard-Arnault. Rumors

Kering enters the Vhernier capital, 49% of the jewelry brand reinforces the Pinault empire. Latest rumors

Francois-Henri Pinault scores another field acquisition for Kering. After the 1.7 billion euro deal with Valentino, now the French tycoon gets his hands on the 49% del jewelry brand milanese Vhernier, the house of Carlo Traglio. To reveal it is MFF. According to the newspaper, the French luxury giant has acquired a 30% stake in the historic Roman maison controlled by Mayhoola for investments, for a cash consideration of 1.7 billion euros. The agreement includes an option to increase the brand’s share capital to 100% by 2028. While the Qataris could become shareholders of the Milanese brand. At this point the match between Pinault and Arnault (Lvmh) for supremacy is still to be played.

Read also: Kering acquires 30% of Valentino for 1.7 billion. And tick the option for 100%

