Lvmh closes first quarter up 17%

Lvmh, the luxury giant founded by Bernard Arnault, closed the first quarter of 2023 with revenues of €21 billion, up 17% compared to the same period of 2022. Geographically, Europe and Japan experienced great momentum, benefiting from solid customer demand local and international travellers. The United States, a market in constant growth, had a stable performance. Asia also saw a significant jump after health restrictions were lifted.

Fashion and leather goods continues to be the best performing division, with an 18% increase in revenues to 10.7 billion. Among the houses, Louis Vuitton it went particularly well. The latest women’s ready-to-wear fashion shows designed by Nicolas Ghesquiere, reports the company, have been a great success. Now we await the first creations of Pharrell Williams, who has been entrusted with the helm of menswear. Even the branded products Christian Diorwhich has just shown in Mumbai with the woman, have achieved excellent results as have the collections of Celine, Fendi e They plain.

Looking at the other divisions, however, wines and spirits recorded revenue growth of 3% in the first quarter of 2023. Perfumes & cosmetics continued its strategy focused on highly selective distribution, achieving an increase of 11%. Watches and jewelery also rose by 11%. Finally, selective retailing grew by +30%.