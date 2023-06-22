Home » Luxury, other than crisis and inflation. There is a boom in requests for real estate: +9%
Business

Luxury, other than crisis and inflation. There is a boom in requests for real estate: +9%

by admin
Luxury, other than crisis and inflation. There is a boom in requests for real estate: +9%

Luxury real estate, the segment represents 2.3% of the Italian market

Hand in hand with the demand for new buildings in Florence goes that of luxury real estate, which shows an increase of +9% (2022) compared to pre-Covid. The overall offer grows so much that the segment now represents 2.3% of the total market in Italy. In parallel the time spent on the market is decreasing – usually longer than standard properties – which are shortened by a good two months and register a Time to sell of 6.7 months.

These are some of the results that emerged in the new Observatory of the luxury residential market in Italy realized by Immobiliare.it Insightsa group company Immobiliare.it specialized in big data e market intelligence for the real estate sector, in partnership with LuxuryEstate.com, the leading international portal for luxury properties. The analysis was performed keeping i three different levels of prestige identified: Extra, Large e Smallwhich explain the possible combinations of surface area, price per square meter and total price of properties throughout the Italian territory.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Poste forgiveness with consumers: disputed vouchers are to be fully refunded

You may also like

How buyers can still realize their dream

Esselunga, 47.8 million seized for labor tax fraud

Ex-EU Commissioner Oettinger: “For me, Germany is on...

Powell: “More US rate hikes”. Inflation remains far...

Netco, Tim chooses the offer presented by KKR

Monetary policy: Fed director Bowman wants to raise...

Mes, the government creaks but does not fall:...

Change of course in monetary policy: the Turkish...

Italy – News: City of Rome must pay...

Learn to Manage Your Finances Effectively

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy