Luxury, other than crisis and inflation. There is a boom in requests for real estate: +9%

Luxury real estate, the segment represents 2.3% of the Italian market

Hand in hand with the demand for new buildings in Florence goes that of luxury real estate, which shows an increase of +9% (2022) compared to pre-Covid. The overall offer grows so much that the segment now represents 2.3% of the total market in Italy. In parallel the time spent on the market is decreasing – usually longer than standard properties – which are shortened by a good two months and register a Time to sell of 6.7 months.

These are some of the results that emerged in the new Observatory of the luxury residential market in Italy realized by Immobiliare.it Insightsa group company Immobiliare.it specialized in big data e market intelligence for the real estate sector, in partnership with LuxuryEstate.com, the leading international portal for luxury properties. The analysis was performed keeping i three different levels of prestige identified: Extra, Large e Smallwhich explain the possible combinations of surface area, price per square meter and total price of properties throughout the Italian territory.

