The acquisition is part of Savills’ expansion strategy into the residential sector in Europe

Savills strengthens the European residential network with the acquisition in Italy of Beliving, a company specializing in the sale and rental of prestigious properties throughout Italy. The acquisition is part of Savills expansion strategy in residential sector in Europe and adds a new line of services to its extensive offering in Italy, which includes hospitality & leisure, office leasing, capital markets, industrial & logistics, retail, building & project consultancy, valuation & advisory and property management. With this transaction, Savills further consolidates its position in the Italian real estate market, completing the full range of services in all real estate sectors.

Founded by Daniel Orlando in 2013 and associated with Savills since 2017, Beliving boasts particular experience in the new-build luxury residential market, dealing, among other things, with the sale of the iconic Fo.Ro Living project by Mario Cucinella in Rome, and Manifattura Tabacchi in Florence , one of the largest redevelopment projects in Italy. The offices of Beliving in Rome, Milan and Sicily they will be fully branded, the entire current team will be integrated into Savills and Danilo Orlando will assume the position of Head of Residential.

