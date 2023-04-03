Home Business Luxury real estate, Savills strengthens and acquires Beliving Italia
Business

Luxury real estate, Savills strengthens and acquires Beliving Italia

by admin
Luxury real estate, Savills strengthens and acquires Beliving Italia

The acquisition is part of Savills’ expansion strategy into the residential sector in Europe

Savills strengthens the European residential network with the acquisition in Italy of Beliving, a company specializing in the sale and rental of prestigious properties throughout Italy. The acquisition is part of Savills expansion strategy in residential sector in Europe and adds a new line of services to its extensive offering in Italy, which includes hospitality & leisure, office leasing, capital markets, industrial & logistics, retail, building & project consultancy, valuation & advisory and property management. With this transaction, Savills further consolidates its position in the Italian real estate market, completing the full range of services in all real estate sectors.

Founded by Daniel Orlando in 2013 and associated with Savills since 2017, Beliving boasts particular experience in the new-build luxury residential market, dealing, among other things, with the sale of the iconic Fo.Ro Living project by Mario Cucinella in Rome, and Manifattura Tabacchi in Florence , one of the largest redevelopment projects in Italy. The offices of Beliving in Rome, Milan and Sicily they will be fully branded, the entire current team will be integrated into Savills and Danilo Orlando will assume the position of Head of Residential.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Electric cars, 5 years of Ionity: here is the situation of the charging infrastructure in Europe and in Italy

You may also like

Azimut-Benetti, the Saudi fund Pif buys 33% of...

Referendum against Tier, Lime, Dot: The e-scooter ban...

Schlein and Conte already have an agreement. Risk...

Politics – Berlin: Kipping wants SPD members to...

280,000 euros for energy renovation – “We are...

Leone Investments Is it worth it? Opinions and...

Lindner: Tax revenue expected to be record high

Pnrr, Lega: “Evaluate giving up part of the...

Parties – Junge Union rejects coalition with Greens...

Piazza Affari closes above parity (+0.2%), purchases on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy