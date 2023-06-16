Luxury, share value boom: Lvmh first in Europe in the global Top 10

Luxury “pays”: Lvmh exceeds the share value of 500 billion dollars

Il Paris stock market hit all-time highs. It is no coincidence that among the ten largest global companies, the only one is European Lvmh – the biggest luxury conglomerate – which was the first to break through the $500 billion mark from a shareholder value perspective. The French primacy is mainly due to the demand from China and in this context, Lvmh it represents about 13% of the entire share capitalization of the country. Soon after, as reported Forbesthere are Hermès, Kering and Pernod Ricard, which make another 8-10%.

I European luxury brands show that they are not affected by geopolitical tensions and indeed, they continue to experience an unstoppable rise after the end of the Covid restrictions. Sales data says it all. In Chinese Louis Vuitton, Dior and Celine in first quarter 2023 saw their sales grow by 30% compared to the same quarter of 2022.

