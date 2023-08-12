Luxury watch as an investment: These Rolex models retain their value in crises

We introduce you to Rolex models that are most stable in value during the crisis. Getty Images/Justin Sullivan/Staff

Investments can be a safe and worthwhile investment in times of crisis.

Luxury watches are very popular here, but not every watch is a profitable investment.

We introduce you to some Rolex models that are particularly stable in value during the crisis and have potential for future increases in value – for example the Rolex Daytona.

In times of crisis, investing in assets can be a safe and worthwhile idea. In addition to classics such as real estate or gold, luxury watches are also very popular as investments. And what brand would be better suited for this than Rolex? However, since not every watch is a profitable investment opportunity, we will introduce you to the Rolex models that are particularly stable in value in crises – and even have potential for future increases in value.

read too

IPO planned: Birkenstock has changed so spectacularly

Why Rolex as an investment at all?

Rolex is not considered the number one luxury watch for nothing. Loud “Forbesranks the company as the sixth most popular luxury brand online and the number one largest and most popular luxury watch manufacturer in 2023. Products from the Swiss manufacturer are known for their precision, durability and elegance. But not only the quality is decisive, the prestigious image also makes Rolex watches sought-after collector’s items.

Many famous adventurers and athletes have already bet on Rolex, like Watchtime.net reported. For example, the mountaineers who were the first to climb Mount Everest in 1953 wore Rolex watches. A Rolex was also part of the first dive into the depths of the Mariana Trench in 1960: Jacques Piccard and Don Walsh had a custom-made watch attached to the outside of their submersible “Trieste”. These records have contributed to Rolex’s image – and the price development of many models shows how great the enthusiasm for the watches is. For example, the value of the Rolex Daytona rose, sea ​​Chrono24by 77 percent in the period from 2017 to 2022.

Rolex is considered the number one luxury watch and is very popular with collectors. Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian / Staff

What factors influence the price?

Although Rolex manufactures around 800,000 watches annually, global demand exceeds production. This leads to long waiting lists for interested parties and influences the price. The market value of individual, particularly coveted Rolex models can sometimes deviate significantly from the list price. So you should be aware that you may have to wait for the Rolex model of your choice – or you may choose a used watch.

These Rolex models are particularly stable in value

But which Rolex models are particularly stable in value and show potential for future increases in value? Below we have compiled a list of promising watches for you. The information is based on independent rankings of American Express, Chrono24, GQ, Watchmaster.com and Watch.de. However, it is important for all models that you research thoroughly before buying and also find out the current market value. You should also find out about the authenticity of the watch, its condition and the seriousness of the dealer.

Rolex Daytona

The Daytona is probably one of the most famous Rolex models. According to Watch.de, it owes its status as one of the most exclusive watches in the world, among other things, to its connection to Paul Newman, who was known for his success as an actor and in racing. American Express reports that watches from the Daytona series are particularly promising as an investment because they are rarely available or only available with very long waiting times.

So it’s hardly surprising that the prices for this Rolex model are loud Chrono24, increased by around 77 percent between 2017 and 2022. GQ also rates the Rolex Daytona as stable in value and states that a new Daytona bought at list price today can be immediately resold for almost double the price. Watchmaster.com recommends buying an (unworn) Rolex Daytona (reference 116520) together with the original watch box and the associated papers and waiting until prices continue to rise.

Rolex GMT-Master & GMT-Master II

According to Chrono24, both the Rolex GMT-Master and the GMT-Master II are worthwhile investments. For the Rolex GMT-Master 1675, prices have risen remarkably sharply over the course of 2022. The Rolex GMT-Master II is also recommended by GQ as an investment – especially the models “Pepsi” (reference 126710BLRO) and “Batman” (reference 116710BLNR), which owe their nicknames to the colors of the bezel.

The price of a Rolex watch is also influenced by availability. Getty Images / David Ramos / Contributor

Rolex Submariner

According to American Express and Watch.de, Rolex sports models made of stainless steel are among the most sought-after watches. Therefore, Watch.de recommends the Rolex Submariner as an investment. The “Hulk” model (reference 116610LV) in particular has increased in value enormously since production stopped in autumn 2020.

Rolex Explorer II

The last watch in this list is also a sports model: the Rolex Explorer II. Its value is loud Chrono24, increased by 70 percent between 2017 and 2022. While GQ particularly recommends the Explorer II with the reference 216570, according to Chrono24, the previous model with the reference 16570 is still in high demand. In general, versions of the Explorer series with a white dial are somewhat rarer – and therefore more in demand – than those with a black dial, Watch.de reports.

What should you consider when investing in Rolex?

Even if you have decided on a Rolex model with stable value, there are still a few things to consider so that your investment pays off. You should handle your watch with care, as scratches and other signs of wear can reduce its value. Experts also recommend having a Rolex watch serviced every eight to ten years to ensure it continues to function perfectly.

read too

Rolex recession: why pre-owned luxury watches are cheaper than they have been in years

If you want your Rolex primarily as an investment and not for everyday use, it might make sense to keep it safe in a safe. Like that “Handelsblatt“, it may also be advisable to seek the advice of an expert – such as a watchmaker. This could help, for example, to identify counterfeits or to determine the quality of any spare parts that may be used.

Disclaimer: Stocks and other investments are always associated with risk. A total loss of the invested capital cannot be ruled out either. The published articles, data and forecasts are not an invitation to buy or sell securities or rights. They also do not replace professional advice.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

