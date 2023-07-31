Luxury watches in recession, it’s the fault of the Fed

Most economists predicted that the Fed’s rate hike would devastate the US economy and the stock market. So far, the predictions have not come true.

Both the US economy and the stock market resisted the Fed’s rate hikes, but there was another victim of the US central bank. This is the second-hand luxury watch market, which from the beginning of the pandemic until 2022 experienced a golden moment.

The luxury watch market collapses

The WatchCharts Overall Market Index – tracking the prices of 60 of the top brands including Rolex, Patek Philippe e Audemars Piguet – collapsed by 32% compared to March 2022 peak. While a separate index dedicated to Rolex models only is dropped by 27% from March 2022 to today.

WatchCharts Overall Market Index

Among the main reasons for the collapse of second-hand luxury watches are the Fed’s policies, implemented in the last 12 months to fight inflation in the United States. As a result, higher interest rates stoked fears of an economic downturn, prompting investors to cut back on luxury spending and increase savings.

Equity beats luxury watches

And it is precisely the most expensive watches that suffer the worst drops. Those in the price range from $ 50.000 a $ 100.000 have plummeted by more than 15% in the last 12 months, while the group from $ 10.001 a $ 20.000 they lost the 10,4%, again according to WatchCharts data. The band from $ 5.000 a $ 10.000 recorded the least marked decline of 6,8%.

Some brands of stopwatches have felt the bite more than others. TheRolex Market Indexwhich keeps track of top 30 most valuable modelsis down by 12,5% compared to a year ago, while the Patek Philippe index has lost the 18%. However, Audemars Piguet recorded the steepest losses, down by almost 20% on an annual basis.

Il Rolex Market Index

By comparison the leading US index, lo S&P 500 recorded an increase of 12% in the past in the last year. In other words, since the start of the Fed rate hike phase, which coincides with the end of the Covid emergency, the second-hand watch market, which had largely outperformed the equity market in the 2021-2022 period, has started to underperform the equity.

Luxury watches, market overview

Recall, that the prices of Rolex, Patek Philippes and Piguet have reached record levels in early 2022. Sales of used watches have reached $22 billion in 2021. It’s about a third of the $75 billion of the entire luxury watch market, according to the report by Boston Consulting Group.

Despite the declines recorded over the past year, prices have risen substantially over the long term, outperforming the equity market. The Rolex index has increased by more than 55% over the past five years.

“Luxury watches have performed well, especially in the long term, compared to traditional investments. From August 2018 to January 2023, the average prices in the second-hand market for the top models of the three major luxury brands: Rolex, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet grew to an annual rate of 20%compared to an annual rate of8% of the S&P 500 index“, reads the BCG report.

