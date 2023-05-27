Home » Luxury, with the sell-off of Lvmh Arnault loses 11.2 billion in one day
Luxury, with the sell-off of Lvmh Arnault loses 11.2 billion in one day

Luxury, with the sell-off of Lvmh Arnault loses 11.2 billion in one day

Luxury, Lvmh stock falls and Bernard Arnauld loses 11.2 billion in one day

“Even the rich cry”, or at least, they take some hard hits. This is the case ofrichest man in the world, the luxury magnate Bernard Arnault, president of Lvmh, a French conglomerate of luxury brands. Following a stock sell-off of the multinational the CEO Bernard Arnault he lost in a single day 11.2 billion of Euro; the equivalent of 5% of his net worth, as he reports Wall Street Italia. This stock value crash occurred due to the generalized sales on the luxury sector due to fears of a slowdown in US consumer spending.

However, despite the loss recorded – undoubtedly huge – since the beginning of the year Arnault made $30 billion. However it was just the iuncertainty about the macroeconomic prospects to push down the Lvmh stock, down by 5% a 834 euro per share and which is currently continuing with the same trend.

The record of richest man in the world stay safe However, it takes much more than that to unseat the French tycoon. His heritage is estimated by Bloomberg Billionaires Index in $192 billion, while that of Elon Musk – who follows him in second place in the standings – in $180 billion. ORra therefore the two are “only” 12 billion different from the 21 that divided them before sell-off of the Lvmh share, which however – it should be remembered – only at the beginning of the year has it recorded a 20% growth. Thus the company became the European premiere with a market capitalization higher than 500 billion of dollars.

