LVJI TECH issued a profit surprise and expects that the net profit in 2022 will not be less than about 37.5 million yuan
LVJI TECH issued a profit surprise and expects that the net profit in 2022 will not be less than about 37.5 million yuan

　　LVJI TECH(01745) announced that the group expects to achieve a net profit of no less than approximately RMB 37.5 million for the year ending December 31, 2022, and a net loss of approximately RMB 5.496 for the year ending December 31, 2021. billion.

According to the announcement, compared with the year ended December 31, 2021, the group’s financial performance for the year ended December 31, 2022 has improved in terms of net profit, mainly due to China‘s gradual relaxation of domestic travel restrictions and the impact of the tourism industry. The recovery has driven the sales of the Group’s online electronic guide products to increase compared with 2021; and implemented a number of budget control policies to improve the Group’s operating efficiency by controlling sales and distribution expenses and administrative expenses at a relatively low level.

