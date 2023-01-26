New record for the French luxury giant LVMH, Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton: it recorded revenues of 79.2 billion dollars in 2022 and profits from recurring operations of 21.1 billion. In both cases, growth is 23%, despite the uncertainties and the tense picture that has characterized the last few months.

“We are starting 2023 with confidence, but remaining vigilant due to the current uncertainties”, commented the president and CEO of Lvmh, Bernard Arnault, entrusted a note together with the dissemination of data from the Lvmh group. For which net income stood at €14.1 billion, up 17% on 2021. “Our performance in 2022 illustrates the exceptional appeal of our Houses and their ability to create desire in a year conditioned by economic factors and geopolitical challenges -Arnault affirms-.The Group has once again recorded a significant growth in revenues and profits.Our growth strategy, based on the complementary nature of our activities, as well as their geographical diversity, encourages the innovation and quality of our creations, the excellence of their distribution and adds a cultural and historical dimension thanks to the heritage of our Maisons”.

As for the future, he concludes, “we are counting on the desirability of our Houses and the agility of our teams to further strengthen our leadership in the global luxury market and sustain France’s prestige around the world“. Lvmh ensures operational investments of almost 5 billion euros, mainly dedicated to the expansion of the store network, the development of production facilities and employment.

Looking at what has been done, the numbers put together by Lvmh show “significant” and “organic” growth in all business sectors. For Louis Vuittonthe symbol brand that – as anticipated by Republic – will be entrusted to the care of the Italian Pietro Beccari for the first time he has broken through 20 billion in revenues.

Strong growth in Europe, the United States and Japan, benefiting from strong demand from local customers and the recovery in international travel. Asia remained stable over the year due to health emergency developments in China. Remarkable – observes the group – the performance of the Fashion & Leather Goods sector (+25% turnover), in particular (in addition to the aforementioned Louis Vuitton) Christian Dior, Celine, Fendi, Loro Piana, Loewe and Marc Jacobswhich are gaining market share globally and achieving record levels of revenues and profits.

Christian Dior – it is noted – continued the growth trajectory in all its product lines. After three years of renovation work, the Maison’s historic store at 30 avenue Montaigne, reopened in Paris in early 2022, has met with enormous success, offering a new experience of maximum refinement. Fendi celebrated the 25th anniversary of its iconic Baguette bag in New York.

Perfumes are growing strongly (+17% turnover): the global success of Sauvage by Dior continues, once again world leader in 2022, but the iconic women’s fragrances Miss Dior and J’adore continue to grow, enriched by the latest creation Parfum d’Eau. The company also highlights the “continued creative momentum of all of our watch and jewelry makers, in particular Tiffany, Bulgari and TAG Heuer“. Bulgari maintains its success particularly in Europe, Japan and the United States: main drivers of growth, the iconic Serpenti line and the High Jewelery and Haute Horlogerie collections.

Also noteworthy is the result of Sephorawhich confirms itself as the world leader in the distribution of beauty products.