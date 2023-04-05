The share price of Bernard Arnault’s company LVMH has risen by almost 25 percent. STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images

LVMH boss Bernard Arnault’s net worth surpassed $200 billion on Tuesday. This makes the Frenchman the third person after Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos to achieve this fortune. Arnault’s fortune soared thanks to the soaring LVMH stock price. This year the increase was almost 25 percent.

Bernard Arnault – CEO and co-founder of luxury goods group LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton and the richest person in the world – has reached another milestone in his wealth.

Arnault’s net worth climbed to over $200 billion on Tuesday. This makes him the third person after Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos Bloomberg Billionaires Index achieved such fortune. Arnault is also the first person outside the US to reach a net worth of $200 billion.

Arnault owes his wealth to a 97.5 percent stake in luxury fashion brand Christian Dior’s holding company, which in turn controls 41.4 percent of LVMH. His net worth rose by $2.4 billion on Tuesday, taking the Frenchman’s wealth to $201 billion, according to the Bloomberg index.

LVMH shares on the Paris stock exchange Euronext closed 0.8 percent higher on Tuesday at 851 euros or 932.30 dollars. The stock is up about 25 percent this year.

The luxury boom continues to grow Arnault’s wealth

The French tycoon’s net worth has doubled since early 2020 on strong demand for luxury goods as consumers bragged about designer handbags and watches during the pandemic restrictions.

That robust appetite for luxury goods is helping LVMH, which owns a number of luxury fashion brands including leather goods maker Louis Vuitton, jeweler Tiffany & Co. and watchmaker TAG Heuer. according to the financial reports of the company LVMH recorded 23 percent growth in revenue and profit from recurring activities in 2022 compared to the previous year.

Millennials and Generation Z are also driving growth in this market. A record number of Americans between the ages of 18 and 29 are choosing to live at home with their parents — the highest number since the Great Depression — freeing up disposable income to spend on luxuries, like Business‘s Nidhi Pandurangi Insiders in December reported.

LVMH is also specifically trying to win customers in Asia

Buyers in China are expected to boost the luxury goods sector this year after the country lifted coronavirus lockdowns. According to one Report by Morgan Stanley Chinese consumers are expected to increase demand for quality clothing, accessories and other items by 20 percent by 2023.

In order to reach younger customers, particularly in Northeast Asia, LVMH has taken a calculated move to recruit K-pop stars for their luxury marketing campaigns for various brands from Dior to Tiffany, like Cheryl Teh von Business Insider reported in January.

Arnault limped the management of his family empire

Arnault has managed to keep much of the running of his business empire in the family, naming all his five children to senior positions across the conglomerate’s various luxury brands.

In July 2022, Arnault changed the legal structure of his family holding Agache – Christian Dior’s main shareholder – to ensure his family’s long-term control of LVMH.

The 73-year-old tycoon has not yet announced who will succeed him as LVMH CEO. His only daughter Delphine Arnault runs the main fashion brand Dior, while his older son Antoine Arnault is CEO of the LVMH holding company Christian Dior.

