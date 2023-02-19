French take it all. The luxury giant LVMH, led by Bernard Arnault, is now landing on the Costa Smeralda. Smeralda Holding, the company controlled by the Qatar Investment Authority, which owns Smeralda Resort, has in fact transferred the management of the two flagship hotels on the coast, the Pitrizza and Romazzino hotels, to LVMH Hospitality Excellence.

The new course is already for this year. The French enter the field immediately, but to complete the transfer of insignia we will have to wait a little longer. 2024, when the Romazzino will become Romazzino Belmond Hotel Costa Smeralda. 2026, when the Pitrizza will be the Chaval Blanc Pitrizza Costa Smeralda and will be renovated. Two famous hotels, designed in the Sixties, when the Aga Khan launched this strip of paradise, by Luigi Vietti and Michele Busiri Vici.

According to the agreement, the Lvmh Louis Vuitton-Moet Hennessy group enters the management, while Sardegna Resort Srl, an emanation of the Qatari ownership, retains possession of the company branches and all employees will also report to it.

The French landing is part, as explained in a note, of Qatar’s desire to enrich the Costa Smeralda as an exclusive location. Hence the opening to clubs such as Nikki Beach, Zuma, Novikov, Beefbar, Matsushisa and others. As for Lvmh, the expansion of the Belmond and Chaval Blanc brands continues, with which it is already present in Italy in Portofino, Venice, Florence, Casole d’Elsa, the Amalfi Coast, Taormina.