Home Business Lvmh lands on the Costa Smeralda, Qatar entrusts two hotels to Arnault
Business

Lvmh lands on the Costa Smeralda, Qatar entrusts two hotels to Arnault

by admin
Lvmh lands on the Costa Smeralda, Qatar entrusts two hotels to Arnault

French take it all. The luxury giant LVMH, led by Bernard Arnault, is now landing on the Costa Smeralda. Smeralda Holding, the company controlled by the Qatar Investment Authority, which owns Smeralda Resort, has in fact transferred the management of the two flagship hotels on the coast, the Pitrizza and Romazzino hotels, to LVMH Hospitality Excellence.

The new course is already for this year. The French enter the field immediately, but to complete the transfer of insignia we will have to wait a little longer. 2024, when the Romazzino will become Romazzino Belmond Hotel Costa Smeralda. 2026, when the Pitrizza will be the Chaval Blanc Pitrizza Costa Smeralda and will be renovated. Two famous hotels, designed in the Sixties, when the Aga Khan launched this strip of paradise, by Luigi Vietti and Michele Busiri Vici.

According to the agreement, the Lvmh Louis Vuitton-Moet Hennessy group enters the management, while Sardegna Resort Srl, an emanation of the Qatari ownership, retains possession of the company branches and all employees will also report to it.

The French landing is part, as explained in a note, of Qatar’s desire to enrich the Costa Smeralda as an exclusive location. Hence the opening to clubs such as Nikki Beach, Zuma, Novikov, Beefbar, Matsushisa and others. As for Lvmh, the expansion of the Belmond and Chaval Blanc brands continues, with which it is already present in Italy in Portofino, Venice, Florence, Casole d’Elsa, the Amalfi Coast, Taormina.

See also  The central bank will increase the volume at the beginning of the year and continue to make MLF wide credit support to stabilize growth for more than 5 years. Will LPR be lowered?Provider Finance Associates

You may also like

Focus on IPO | Next week, 11 new...

Starred restaurant closed due to cockroaches, but the...

Girl hit by a tram. He’s in a...

The China Securities Regulatory Commission notified the handling...

Putin, Boccassini, Br, Dostoevskij, Corona: the books in...

Bills: “If gas stays at 50 euros, you...

Severely crack down on illegal activities such as...

Marianera, the mole in court had a network:...

Loan funds have been embezzled Statistical data is...

Jimmy Carter is dying: off to palliative care...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy