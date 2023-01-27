Home Business Lvmh: organic turnover better but EBIT below expectations (analysts)
Business

Lvmh: organic turnover better but EBIT below expectations (analysts)

by admin
Lvmh: organic turnover better but EBIT below expectations (analysts)

Revenue above expectations for LVMH at 79.2 billion, up 23% year-on-year thanks to stronger organic growth. Despite the impact from China, the group total marks +35% on the fourth quarter of 2019 but the EBIT for the second half was lower than expected, with margins deteriorating.

The company explained the operational deleverage with the decision to maintain marketing investments still with strong year-on-year growth in the second half and with the unexpected worsening of China.

In the call, management appeared optimistic about the reopening of China and overall the deterioration in the fourth quarter both in terms of turnover and margins appears temporary, and the tone of the outlook is one of cautious optimism. Analysts raise FY23-24 revenue and profit by 1-2%, on better FY23 organic growth (+6% to +9%, with F&L +8% to +12%) mitigated by forex, and improving margins (+90 bps), assuming a normalization of the marketing budget. We are in line with the 2023-24 consensus.

According to Equita, after the recent performance the stock could take a break but we think that the newsflow and the momentum of the business will continue to be supported by the recovery in China.

See also  It is rumored that the former chief strategist of Zhongtai Securities was arrested for involving Huawei concept stocks | Insider trading | Hype

You may also like

U.S. stocks close: The three major indexes continue...

_ƱƵ_֤ȯ֮

The desire to do business resumes, in 2022...

U.S. stocks close: The three major indexes continue...

Cash Collect to play defense against inflation –...

Safilo, the Longarone plant at risk. Unions in...

Popular Chinese concept stocks rose and fell mixed...

Usa: core PCE slows to 4.4% per annum,...

People’s Government of Liaoning Province

Corporate crises, last hours to save Baritech

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy