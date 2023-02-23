Home Business Lvmh, the Cipriani hotel keeps its name: peace made with the family
Business

Lvmh, the Cipriani hotel keeps its name: peace made with the family

by admin
Lvmh, the Cipriani hotel keeps its name: peace made with the family

Cipriani and Belmond have reached an agreement that puts an end to any dispute over the intellectual property of the Cipriani brands

The agreement on the use of the name Cipriani dates back to 21 March 1967. Fifty-six years later, on February 22, 2023, another agreement is signed, which puts an end to the legal battle fought for decades not only in Venice, where it flared up.

Cipriani (the family of the founder Arrigo) and Cipriani (the hotel of the Belmond chain, owned by the Lvmh group, whose managing director is Sir Bernard Arnault) have signed the agreement that puts an end to any dispute regarding the intellectual property of the Cipriani brands.

The new deal says that there will be only one Hotel Ciprianii.e. that it will be the only structure to use the words “Hotel” and “Cipriani” in the whole world, and it will be the one in Venice. The Cipriani Group of the Arrigo family will be able to continue to expand the hospitality and restaurant business in the most prestigious locations in the world, and the business mix in Europe thanks to long-term licenses granted by Belmond.

The terms of the new agreement between Cipriani and Belmond

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Today's Stock Exchanges, February 7th. Lists are experiencing a rebound, clarifications are awaited from Powell on Fed rates

You may also like

The new energy communities are coming to halve...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, February 23rd. Europe seeks recovery,...

Resolution 50 of 01/23/2023 – Taking over the...

Eni weak on the stock exchange, announces 5.4...

A2A, 2022 results above expectations support the title

Cricket and the white balloon to the Chinese...

Hong Kong stock market closes: Kechuang Industrial Plunges...

“This time I really have to go to...

Eni doubles profits in 2022. Descalzi: “Free from...

Carta Tasca BCC Rechargeable: Opinions on the Prepaid...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy