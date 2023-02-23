Cipriani and Belmond have reached an agreement that puts an end to any dispute over the intellectual property of the Cipriani brands

The agreement on the use of the name Cipriani dates back to 21 March 1967. Fifty-six years later, on February 22, 2023, another agreement is signed, which puts an end to the legal battle fought for decades not only in Venice, where it flared up.

Cipriani (the family of the founder Arrigo) and Cipriani (the hotel of the Belmond chain, owned by the Lvmh group, whose managing director is Sir Bernard Arnault) have signed the agreement that puts an end to any dispute regarding the intellectual property of the Cipriani brands.

The new deal says that there will be only one Hotel Ciprianii.e. that it will be the only structure to use the words “Hotel” and “Cipriani” in the whole world, and it will be the one in Venice. The Cipriani Group of the Arrigo family will be able to continue to expand the hospitality and restaurant business in the most prestigious locations in the world, and the business mix in Europe thanks to long-term licenses granted by Belmond.

The terms of the new agreement between Cipriani and Belmond

