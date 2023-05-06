Lyft goes down on Wall Street: strategy to compete with Uber fails

The actions of Lyft They fell after the ride-hailing company’s strategy to claw market share from rival Uber with lower fares fueled concerns about a decline in its profit margins.

At least nine analysts have cut price targets on a stock that has vastly underperformed the market this year.

The company’s market capitalization is projected to decline by approximately $700 million to approximately $3.3 billion, a far cry from the valuation of over $24 billion it had at the time of its IPO in 2016. 2019. Uber has a valuation of over $75 billion.