Home » Lyft goes down on Wall Street: strategy to compete with Uber fails
Business

Lyft goes down on Wall Street: strategy to compete with Uber fails

by admin
Lyft goes down on Wall Street: strategy to compete with Uber fails

The actions of Lyft They fell after the ride-hailing company’s strategy to claw market share from rival Uber with lower fares fueled concerns about a decline in its profit margins.

At least nine analysts have cut price targets on a stock that has vastly underperformed the market this year.

The company’s market capitalization is projected to decline by approximately $700 million to approximately $3.3 billion, a far cry from the valuation of over $24 billion it had at the time of its IPO in 2016. 2019. Uber has a valuation of over $75 billion.

See also  Ranking of domestic mobile phone shipments in 2022: vivo ranks first - Sina

You may also like

Coronation at the CSU party conference: high mass...

Onecoin Scam: Ex-Husband of “Crypto Queen” Ruja Ignatova...

Germany, industrial orders collapse: -10.7% in March

Saudi Arabia and the US want to bring...

From 2023 to 2028, the commercial aerospace industry...

Work, 54% of the under 30s earn less...

Lease Cupra Formentor privately: The cheapest leasing deals

Electric car? Dacia focuses on endothermic engines

Germany between best man affair and mourning for...

Migrants, Cutro decree: the patch worse than the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy