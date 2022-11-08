Home Business Lyft tumbles nearly 18%, profit margins drop, net loss widens to $422 million – yqqlm
Business

Lyft tumbles nearly 18%, profit margins drop, net loss widens to $422 million – yqqlm

by admin
Lyft tumbles nearly 18%, profit margins drop, net loss widens to $422 million – yqqlm

Install the Sina Finance client to receive the most comprehensive market information at the first time →[download link]

Gelonghui November 8丨Lyft(LYFT.US) fell nearly 18% to $11.605. The company’s third-quarter revenue was $1.05 billion, compared with market expectations of $1.06 billion; profit margins fell, and net losses widened to $422 million, compared with a loss of $99.7 million a year earlier. The company expects fourth-quarter revenue of $1.145 billion to $11.65, an increase of 9-11% sequentially and an increase of 18-20% year-on-year; adjusted EBITDA is between $80 million and $100 million.

Open a stock account to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan in red envelopes, 100% winning!

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in Sina Finance APP

Responsible editor: Guo Mingyu

See also  Huang Lichen: Gold price shocks and pressures, pay attention to the $1680 resistance

You may also like

Turin, the Poli bets 10 million on sustainability...

Green light of the EU to disburse the...

This winter, energy supply and stable prices have...

Pmi flagship of Made in Italy: 800 champions...

Usa, the three post-vote scenarios of the midterm...

Hedge Fund Manager Who Called Luckin’s Fraud Is...

White industry, Whirlpool and Electrolux to reorganize in...

Financial maneuver: this is what the budget law...

Spot gold recovered most of its losses, the...

Superbonus, the post office is still blocking the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy