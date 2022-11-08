Install the Sina Finance client to receive the most comprehensive market information at the first time →[download link]

Gelonghui November 8丨Lyft(LYFT.US) fell nearly 18% to $11.605. The company’s third-quarter revenue was $1.05 billion, compared with market expectations of $1.06 billion; profit margins fell, and net losses widened to $422 million, compared with a loss of $99.7 million a year earlier. The company expects fourth-quarter revenue of $1.145 billion to $11.65, an increase of 9-11% sequentially and an increase of 18-20% year-on-year; adjusted EBITDA is between $80 million and $100 million.

