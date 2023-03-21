Listen to the audio version of the article

Lynk & Co 08 is a medium-sized SUV, approximately 4.7 meters long and based on a platform that is derived from Volvo as well as equipped with a plug-in powertrain. What is innovative about the new model, however, is the design in particular which will, among other things, be the basis of all future models of the Chinese Geely brand. The differences compared to the 01 are concentrated in the front lights with a new style while on the sides the handles disappear into the doors.

To then move on to the rear which among other things proposes the same luminous strip of the 01 albeit restyled as well as always combined with the actual optical groups. Among the first photos to appear on the net there is also an interior of the car with the new dashboard and the large central monitor clearly visible, which fits into a context with a minimalist setting since it does not include any other type of digital instrumentation in sight and usable on board.

In short, everything will be concentrated on the infotainment monitor where the information necessary to manage the new model is expected to be entered. For the moment, however, there is no information on the basic mechanics of the new Link & Co. 08 which, as mentioned, will have a basis in the CMA platform which is of Volvo origin: it is, in fact, the same leather from which it was derived the XC 40 compact SUV, but also numerous Link & Co models, headed by the 01.

The use of the plug-in powertrain is certainly always available on the engines, which is also the most popular solution on the European market, including Italy of course, but it is possible that the electrified version could be accompanied by a 100% electric variant in order to seize the opportunity to offer an alternative to the numerous compact battery-powered SUVs arriving on the market. Of course, more will be known at the time of the official debut scheduled for March 25th.

In common with the model already on sale here too, there will be a full optional offer that provides only a choice of color or, if ever, add the tow hook as an option. More than anything else, the alternative will be the purchase of the car or simply the rental of the car, at an all-inclusive fee with the possibility of withdrawing even on short notice. It should be noted that the monthly payment as well as being simple is also quite clear in the formalities envisaged.