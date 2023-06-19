Home » M4, construction site summer in Milan: all the changes to the road network
M4, construction site summer in Milan: all the changes to the road network

by admin
M4, construction site summer in Milan: all the changes to the road network

Metro blue, opening November 26th

M4, construction site summer in Milan: all the changes to the road network

A summer of building sites in Milan, above all related to the continuation of the metro line M4 which, to this day, connects Date in Linate.

Expected closure of traffic Piazza Velasca will close for at least 15 months, until September 202

On 19 June, construction work began on “the surface areas and the addressing corridor from the station Missori of the M3 at the Sforza Policlinico station”. For this reason, the traffic of Piazza Velasca will be closed for at least 15 months, until September 2024. In that area, via Pantano will become one-way towards Largo Francesco Richini. Largo Richini, in turn, it will only be accessible from via Pantano to via Chiaravalle. Via Chiaravalle instead it will become one-way towards via Larga and via Baracchini.

For the connection between the M4 and the M2 in Sant’Ambrogio, traffic will be interrupted for 4 months on via Carducci

For the connection between the M4 and the M2 in Sant’Ambrogio, traffic will be interrupted for 4 months on via Carducci in the section between via San Vittore and via De Amicis, and on via Olona, the company reported. “For those coming from piazzale Cadorna along via Carducci it will therefore be possible to turn right – one way – into via San Vittore in the direction of Porta Vercellina, but it will not be allowed to continue towards via De Amicis and via Olona”. Bus 94 will also change its route.

