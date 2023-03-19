Lazio regionals, the M5s candidate Donatella Bianchi loses and leaves the position of councilor. And Andrea Severini throws the jab at Conte

The husband of Virginia Raggi, Andrew Severini, external and more than a pebble rises from the shoes, indeed a boulder. He does so from his Facebook profile, where between posts against the masks, praise of the wild boars (fortunately for him) still operating, criticism against “the people of the ZTL” (read the slime), soak a post-election bowler hat with a not bad time delay. The title is eloquent: “she She acted like one calendar anyone…”. The reference is to Donatella Bianchicandidate M5s to the Lazio Region which, after the defeat, resigned as councilor to return to her job.

The beginning has the stylistic register of regret, with hints of Leopardian pessimism: “It is yesterday’s news that the candidate for the presidency of the Lazio Region, Donatella Bianchi, has resigned as councilor by taking over the first non-elected, Zuccalà. It was predictable unfortunately, when these characters are chosen, the result is this. Thousands of votes thrown in the trash, respect for those who believed in you equal to ZERO. A dear familiar face is not enough Joseph Conteit’s not enough to take the ‘famous’ on duty, we need people who are credible”.

Then we move on to the narrative register of familism with an intemperate against the Pd (defined as “obscene”) and an accusation of “little seriousness” to the Bianchi herself: “I wouldn’t want to make a comparison with those close to me, but the difference is evident. There are those who lost and remained in place to honor the trust of thousands of people and those who fled. Dear Bianchishe acted like a calendar whatever, little seriousness in this. If it is not understood that the Movement will have to go back to its origins, without window dressing and without double faces, the disconnect with the people will slowly be definitive. You can no longer ape the PDalso because the PD already exists and making a copy of it (even more obscene) will get us nowhere”.

