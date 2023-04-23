M5s, Patuanelli elected new group leader in the Senate

Stefano Patuanelli new group leader in the Senate of the 5 Stars

The Senator Stefano Patuanelli is the new group leader of the Movimento 5 Stelle at Palazzo Madama. He was elected by acclamation by the group’s senators. “Thanks to colleagues for their trust and best wishes to everyone. I receive an important witness from the President Barbara Floridia who in recent months has been able to lead the group with ability and balance, in fact the board will not have changed since my election”, said Patuanelli. “Ours will continue to be a tough opposition to this government of zero growth, which is condemning Italy and its citizens to a return to the past in the mantra of austerity, with economic and industrial recipes that have amply demonstrated to lead us to recession”, he added.

Who is Stefano Patuanelli

Engineer born in 1974, for Patuanelli it is a return to the past. The Trieste senator held the role of group leader in the last legislature, from 2018 to 2019, during the time of the yellow-green government. In September 2019, with the tipping of the balance and the entry of the Democratic Party into the majority, Patuanelli becomes Minister for Economic Development of the Conte II government. In 2021 the Draghi executive was born and Patuanelli occupies the box of Minister of Agriculture. Patuanelli was re-elected to the Senate in September 2022. The pentastellato from Trieste is considered a loyalist of the president of the 5 Stars Giuseppe Conte.

M5s, Conte: “Patuanelli a guarantee of competence and passion”

“Best wishes to Stefano Patuanelli, new group leader of the M5S in the Senate. For me, for our parliamentarians and for our entire community it has always been a certainty of reliability, competence and passion. Thanks to Barbara Floridia for the great work done “. She writes it on Twitter the president of the M5s Giuseppe Conte.

Subscribe to the newsletter

