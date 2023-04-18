Ma Fuguo investigates the construction of small towns

On the afternoon of April 17, Ma Fuguo, secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, went to Qi County to investigate the construction of small towns. Deputy Mayor Wang Hongmin and responsible comrades from relevant municipal departments participated.

In recent years, Beiyang Town and Xigang Town have vigorously promoted the construction of small towns, and the living environment in the towns has been greatly improved. Ma Fuguo carefully listened to the introduction of the small town construction planning and progress in Beiyang Town and Xigang Town, and inspected the construction of roads, pipe networks, greening and other reconstruction projects in the townships. He pointed out that small towns are the key nodes connecting cities and villages, and they are also the frontiers for promoting rural revitalization. It is necessary to speed up the construction progress, seize the current favorable opportunity, fully promote comprehensive improvement projects such as greening, beautification, and purification, improve comprehensive service functions, strive to create high-quality projects, and effectively increase the attractiveness of small towns; strengthen daily management, adhere to people-oriented, and improve Mechanisms and innovative measures have been adopted to strengthen the management of traffic order and environmental sanitation, so as to continuously improve the appearance of the township and polish the image of the township.

In the Honglei Building Materials Industrial Park and Food Industrial Park in Beiyang Town, Ma Fuguo had a detailed understanding of the company’s production technology, product development, and operating efficiency. He emphasized that the construction of small towns must be supported by industries. It is necessary to maintain strategic focus, accurately grasp market demand, solidly promote the construction of “black lamp factory”, further improve the level of automation, digitization, and intelligence, and enhance market competitiveness and production and operation efficiency. Relevant departments should improve service quality and efficiency, combine the activities of “ten thousand people help ten thousand enterprises”, while implementing various preferential policies for enterprises, provide advanced and precise services, coordinate and solve practical difficulties in the development of enterprises in a timely manner, and serve the enterprises better Create a first-class environment for faster development.

In Qinjie Village, Xigang Town, Ma Fuguo learned about the village’s greenhouse yellow peach planting and water park project construction. “Town-village linkage” in rural areas, with towns leading villages and villages promoting towns, to achieve integrated development of urban and rural areas.