Ma Fuguo investigates the progress of industrial projects

On the afternoon of May 22, Ma Fuguo, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, went to Jun County to investigate the progress of industrial projects. City leaders Wang Zehua, Lin Qijun and responsible comrades from relevant municipal departments participated.

At the construction site of Hebi Taiwan Food Industrial Park, Bio-based Degradable Materials Industrial Park, and Hebi Baishunyuan Food Processing Project, all kinds of construction machinery are working intensively, and there are hot construction scenes everywhere. Ma Fuguo emphasized after detailed understanding of project planning, construction progress, node tasks, etc. that industrial projects are the “ballast stone” and “booster” to maintain stable economic growth. It is necessary to hold on to the “bull nose” of project construction, focus on the project, focus on the project, concentrate on the power, and go all out to grasp the progress, put into production, and achieve efficiency, so as to promote the speed and quality of industrial project construction. It will inject new impetus and provide strong support for stable economic growth.

In Henan Luhong Building Materials Technology Co., Ltd. and Henan Geili Hose Co., Ltd., Ma Fuguo walked into the production workshop to learn about the company’s product types, production processes, and market sales. He emphasized that it is necessary to focus on leading industries, clarify the direction of investment promotion, refine the industrial chain, build an industrial ecology with coordinated development of production and sales, minimize production costs, diversify product categories, and continuously enhance market competitiveness; innovate sales models and broaden sales channels , strengthen communication with online platforms such as JD.com, open up new markets, and promote enterprise development to a higher level.

Henan Qibo Industrial Co., Ltd. is a laying hen premix production enterprise integrating research and development, production, processing and sales of core nutritional additive feed for laying hens. After learning about the production, operation and technology research and development of the company on the spot, Ma Fuguo pointed out that technological innovation is the core driving force for the development and growth of the company. Enterprises should play the main role of innovation, continue to increase investment in scientific and technological research and development, strive to achieve more breakthroughs in core technologies, and accelerate their growth into the “single champion” of the industry.