JetBlue Airways has reached an agreement to buy Spirit Airlines, a few hours after the latter’s decision to blow up the previous agreement signed with Frontier Airlines. According to the CNBC website, JetBlue has announced that it will pay $ 33.50 per share in cash to Spirit. JetBlue’s acquisition of Spirit, if completed, will create the fifth largest airline in the United States; for its part, Frontier would remain the number one low-cost airline in the US. The deal puts an end to the competition that saw Frontier and JetBlue clash for control of Spirit, with both having relaunched their offers to get into the good graces of the target group. Until Spirit decided to download the original plan with which he had agreed to merge with rival Frontier. For months, JetBlue executives have been promoting the deal with Spirit emphasizing that the merger would allow JetBlue to compete, once the acquisition is complete, with industry heavyweights such as American Airlines, Delta Airlines, United and Southwest. , which control most of the US market. The trend of the JetBlue share in the premarket was flat, while the Spirit Airlines share jumped 4.5%. Frontier Airlines rises by more than 1%.