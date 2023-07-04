M&A: possible merger of Borouge and Borealis

Abu Dhabi National Oil and Austrian OMV are exploring the possibility of combining Borouge and Borealis in an M&A deal that would lead to the creation of a company specializing in chemicals and plastics worth over $30 billion. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the situation.

Stakeholders are discussing the potential valuation and ownership structure of the new merged company. In the coming months they should outline the guidelines for the formal start of negotiations. However, these discussions have been intermittent over the last few months and may still be delayed or not concluded.

Vienna-based Borealis is 75% owned by OMV, with the remainder owned by Abu Dhabi National Oil. Borouge, listed in Abu Dhabi, is a partnership between Adnoc and Borealis and has a market value of approximately $22 billion. The two sides are discussing a possible valuation of Borealis at around $10 billion, including its stake in Borouge.

