«M&A ready to restart in 2024, but investments in energy and tech are needed»

Listen to the audio version of the article

In a scenario in which Italy is set to close 2023 with GDP growth of 0.7%, which should be followed by +0.6% in 2024, the M&A market is holding its ground. This is confirmed by EY forecasts, according to which, in addition to the growth of gross domestic product at a speed slightly higher than the closing estimates for this year, the internal market for mergers and acquisitions is starting – with the expectation of a reduction in the cost of money and inflation – to take a favorable path, especially in the industrial, consumer and energy sectors, consolidating the results of 2023, which is about to close with around 1,250 transactions for a volume of between 55 and 60 billion euros. The start of a rebound should be able to begin to fill the gap created in comparison with 2022 (the drop in volumes is estimated at around 40%). The climate of economic and geopolitical uncertainty has led to more prudent investment choices in recent months, with a smaller average deal size. In this context, the role of private equity has grown further in importance, with an estimated impact of 40% on total transactions.

EY awards Entrepreneur of the Year for 2023

In general, the Italian CEOs interviewed by EY CEO Outlook Pulse declare themselves moderately optimistic about the results of the companies they lead: 66% expect a growth in revenues and 52% expect a growth in profitability. Among the main risks that could impact company performance in the coming year, digital disruption comes first (for 88% of those interviewed), followed by volatility and uncertainty on the markets (88%), regulatory changes and pressure from regulators on ESG issues (84%), geo-political issues and resulting trade barriers (82%). And it is precisely the technological challenge that is at the center of the thoughts of Italian CEOs for the next five years: over 70% believe that Generative Ai will have a significant impact on the generation of revenues and on the definition of organizational and operational models, with the consequent need to accelerate related investments, reskilling of the workforce and research and development. At the same time, only a third of those interviewed in Italy, compared to around 50% globally, confirmed that they had developed a structured plan relating to the technological transformation of their company and that they are now in the implementation phase. And, in this scenario, approximately two-thirds of those interviewed confirm that they intend to increase not only investments in Research and Development and Capex, but also in M&A and Corporate Venture Capital over the next year. To this end, in the next 12 months, Italian CEOs say they are ready to use transactional leverage to carry out new purchase transactions (42%); raise capital through divestments of non-core assets or listing processes (46%) and accelerate the transformation of business models (54%) mostly through JVs and alliances.

«The markets are factoring in the expectation of a reduction in interest rates starting from the second half of next year, of a reduction in inflation, of a recovery in growth in some key markets, such as the European one and in particular Germany, and of resolution of the conflicts closest to us, Ukraine and the Middle East – explains Marco Daviddi, managing partner strategy and transactions of EY in Italy -, but there is awareness of the fragility of some of these expectations. In fact, 94% of Italian CEOs declare that they are ready to review their investment plans to optimize costs and protect productivity. In this scenario, transactional leverage remains a fundamental element and this is demonstrated by the performance of the M&A market in 2023 which, although in a complex phase, has achieved results that induce confidence. Even for 2024 the transactional scenario, although still intricate, shows positive signs. In particular, we expect the Industrial sector to continue to absorb a significant portion of the M&A market share in Italy and our indicators suggest a recovery in activity in the Consumer sector, which has been heavily penalized in the last 18 months by uncertainties regarding households’ propensity to purchase. Furthermore, the Energy sector, driven by the energy transition, will continue to attract resources, with a growing role of Private Equity in this case too. But beyond this – he concludes – a look at the horizon is necessary, a vision of the future: the key to increasing the attractiveness of the country for companies that want to grow and for the talents that want to operate there lies in the ability we will have to direct private resources towards investment projects that open up to the transformation brought about by new technologies and the ongoing energy transition”.