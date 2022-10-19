The world M&A market is down in the first 9 months of 2022 after 18 months of uninterrupted growth according to a recent analysis by PwC which reveals still positive signs on the Italian front.

In detail, approximately 40,000 operations have been announced globally (-18% in volumes compared to the first 9 months of 2021) for a value of over 2,500 billion dollars (-36% in value). In total, approximately 40,000 transactions were announced, with a value of over 2,500 billion dollars. The leading sector in terms of both volumes and deal value was TMT, which includes megadeals Activision / Microsoft and VMware / Broadcom