In recent years, Ma Yun has become more and more low-key, and there is almost no news about him on the Internet. However, as the main founder of Alibaba Group, every move of this tycoon-level figure is not completely impenetrable, and has attracted the attention of many people.

According to reports, Xie Guomin and his son flew to Hong Kong to discuss important matters with Ma Yun in person, but the content of the discussion is unknown. According to reports, this is the second meeting between the two in less than a month, which has sparked speculation about their investment cooperation. Just last month,Ma Yun once visited CP Group in Bangkok, Thailand, and was personally received by Xie Guomin.

According to the Qichacha APP, Chia Tai Group is a well-known multinational company founded by Thai Chinese. It is called Charone Pokphand Group outside of China.At the same time, it is a diversified multinational group company involved in more than 10 industries such as finance, real estate, pharmaceuticals, and mechanical processing. Its domestic affiliate is Chia Tai Investment Co., Ltd.

Zhengda Investment Co., Ltd. was established in 1996 with a registered capital of 4.159 billion yuan. Xie Jiren served as the chairman and legal representative. holding.

Chia Tai Group also established Pokphand Food Investment Co., Ltd. and Tongjie Investment Co., Ltd. in Hong Kong at the same time.Among them, the group of CPP Food Investment Co., Ltd. has a total of 33 member enterprises, and the group of Tongjie Investment Co., Ltd. has 265 complete enterprises.