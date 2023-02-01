Home Business Ma Yun sees the richest man in Thailand twice a month, starting the domestic investment layout of Chia Tai Group–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future
Business

Ma Yun sees the richest man in Thailand twice a month, starting the domestic investment layout of Chia Tai Group–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future

by admin
Ma Yun sees the richest man in Thailand twice a month, starting the domestic investment layout of Chia Tai Group–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future

In recent years, Ma Yun has become more and more low-key, and there is almost no news about him on the Internet. However, as the main founder of Alibaba Group, every move of this tycoon-level figure is not completely impenetrable, and has attracted the attention of many people.

It is reported that on January 30,Ma Yun met with Thailand’s richest man and senior chairman of Chia Tai Group, Xie Guomin, and his third son, Xie Rongren, Chia Tai’s chief executive, in Hong Kong.This is also the second meeting between the two parties in the past month, which has aroused outside speculation that the two will invest in cooperation.

According to reports, Xie Guomin and his son flew to Hong Kong to discuss important matters with Ma Yun in person, but the content of the discussion is unknown. According to reports, this is the second meeting between the two in less than a month, which has sparked speculation about their investment cooperation. Just last month,Ma Yun once visited CP Group in Bangkok, Thailand, and was personally received by Xie Guomin.

According to the Qichacha APP, Chia Tai Group is a well-known multinational company founded by Thai Chinese. It is called Charone Pokphand Group outside of China.At the same time, it is a diversified multinational group company involved in more than 10 industries such as finance, real estate, pharmaceuticals, and mechanical processing. Its domestic affiliate is Chia Tai Investment Co., Ltd.

Jack Ma sees the richest man in Thailand twice a month, starting the domestic investment territory of Chia Tai Group

Zhengda Investment Co., Ltd. was established in 1996 with a registered capital of 4.159 billion yuan. Xie Jiren served as the chairman and legal representative. holding.

See also  Dong Mingzhu’s 22-year-old female secretary started live broadcasting to bring goods, and the current results are not satisfactory: the total sales volume is no more than 100-Dong Mingzhu, Gree-Kuai Technology (a media of Drivehome)-Technology changes the future

Jack Ma sees the richest man in Thailand twice a month, starting the domestic investment territory of Chia Tai Group

Jack Ma sees the richest man in Thailand twice a month, starting the domestic investment territory of Chia Tai Group

Chia Tai Group also established Pokphand Food Investment Co., Ltd. and Tongjie Investment Co., Ltd. in Hong Kong at the same time.Among them, the group of CPP Food Investment Co., Ltd. has a total of 33 member enterprises, and the group of Tongjie Investment Co., Ltd. has 265 complete enterprises.

You may also like

Alpitour World partner of the Egizio of Turin

A nightmare year for the Norwegian sovereign wealth...

World of Warcraft and other games have been...

Usa: manufacturing ISM down to 47.4 points in...

Gas: Tabarelli, towards a 40% drop in bills...

Bonus 500 euros 18 apps: how to apply...

No cash aside and empty cart. Between the...

Usa, Adp report: +106,000 jobs in the private...

Serie A, the market still believes in it:...

An increase of 18% year-on-year! Global gold demand...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy