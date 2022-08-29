Ma’anshan, Anhui: “Green” and “Intelligence” Empowerment Starts from “New”

Driven by the “dual carbon” goal, the development of energy-saving and environmentally friendly new energy commercial vehicles is a national strategy, the general trend, and the key to “changing lanes and overtaking”. In recent years, Ma’anshan has been galloping all the way on the “new track” of new energy vehicles, with a “horse” taking the lead.

Hanma technology production line.Photo courtesy of Hanma Technology

Assembling power batteries, installing high-voltage wiring harnesses, debugging vehicles… Entering the new energy heavy truck assembly workshop of Hanma Technology Group Anhui Hualing Automobile Co., Ltd., a national-level green factory, an assembly line 220 meters long and 30 meters wide is clean and bright, full of technology sense. On the assembly line, workers are busy in an orderly manner.

It is understood that new energy heavy trucks can greatly reduce the emissions of carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, nitrogen oxides and particulate matter, bringing huge energy saving and emission reduction benefits. The staff calculated an account for the reporter. Every 100 new energy heavy trucks driven is equivalent to reducing the particulate matter emissions of 30,000 fuel passenger vehicles. It is estimated that the emission of the above four pollutants can be reduced by 144 tons per year.

Especially the replacement heavy truck, compared with the traditional heavy truck, it has outstanding advantages such as environmental protection, cost reduction, high efficiency, safety, flexibility, and intensification. Replacing traditional diesel and natural gas heavy trucks has become a reality and has strong market competitiveness.

Today, the sales of new energy heavy trucks “made in Ma’anshan” have increased from 321 in 2020 to 1,513 last year, a year-on-year increase of about 370%, with a market share of over 11%, ranking among the top three in the country.

Behind these achievements, two years ago, Hanma Technology embraced “intelligent manufacturing” and started green transformation.

“Since joining the Geely family in 2020, the achievements of Hanma Technology are obvious, taking advantage of the unique advantages of Geely’s new energy commercial vehicles in new energy research and development.” According to Niu Jun, Deputy General Manager of Hanma Technology Group, The changes brought by Geely’s new energy commercial vehicles to Hanma Technology in technology research and development are mainly reflected in two points: one is to assist Hanma Technology to build a competitive new energy vehicle research and development system; the other is to promote the collaboration of digital product development platforms, Realize resource sharing.

At present, Hanma Technology has declared a total of more than 120 patents in the field of new energy vehicles, and a total of 69 authorized patents. Many products have been awarded as high-tech products in Anhui Province and “Five Hundreds” new products in Anhui Province for energy conservation and environmental protection by relevant provincial and municipal departments. And the glorious title of Ma’anshan City’s two innovative products.

“The commercial vehicle industry will enter a multi-energy structure coexisting, multi-track competition mode such as low-carbon hybrid, smart electric, energy storage, flexible fuel engine, hydrogen fuel cell, etc.” said Guo Lei, vice president of Geely New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group. .

Under the background of “dual carbon”, the development prospect of new energy heavy trucks is broad. On August 28, at the Geely New Energy Commercial Vehicle Innovation Ecological Conference, Fan Xianjun, CEO of Geely New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group, said that in the future, Geely New Energy Commercial Vehicles will focus on the field of heavy trucks, aggregate research and development advantages, and establish a “star company” focusing on heavy trucks. Han Engineering Institute”, and with the support of new technologies and ecological models, it strives to achieve the sales target of 50,000 heavy-duty trucks and 50,000 methanol heavy trucks in 2026.

“Green” and “intelligence” are empowered, and the butterfly changes are upgraded. Maanshan starts from “new”.