Maarten Baas: An airplane and three denim closets

Maarten Baas: An airplane and three denim closets
And behind the altar is a 15-meter airplane with a denim look

Quelle: G-STAR RAW X MAARTEN BAAS

The Flying Dutchman: Maarten Baas, Dutch artist and designer, built a private jet out of recycled denim for a jeans label – and parked it in a church during Milan Design Week.

Dhe first “Wow!” escapes the visitor when entering the anteroom of the San Paolo Converso church in Milan: On the left, a five-metre-high collage of Las Vegas-style neon signs flashes at you, all of which scream “Less”. On the right, an equally tall installation of minimalist red digital displays that modestly announce “more” and whose reflection continues like a lava flow on the shiny floor.

More or less‘ (More or Less) is the title of the project denim brand G-Star Raw has teamed up with Dutch artist and designer Maarten Baas to celebrate Milan Design Week. The title addresses the field of tension in which we live today, the desire for more and the need for less.

Source: Annemarie Ballschmiter

The second, even bigger “Wow!” is provided by the object presented in the second part of the Church, the huge room behind the altar, is: a 15 meter long airplane, more precisely a private jet, in jeans look. The outer skin is riveted together like patchwork from thin plates that the Danish company Really made from old G-Star jeans.

The latter are first shredded and then highly compressed. At the end there is a recycled material that has properties similar to MDF. These textile sheets were the only specification the company made to the designer – otherwise he had carte blanche.

Sustainable design - furniture made from old clothes, banana fibre, sugar beet

“I usually stay out of the whole topic of sustainability,” says Baas in the semidarkness of the church interior. “It’s just everywhere. I see myself as an artist making a statement and choosing a material to make a statement.” Here the denim panels were the starting point. For Baas it was clear from the start that he would not just design a product.

“Why don’t we do a private jet? A symbol of consumption, of luxury. Just think of all the private planes that the participants of the World Economic Forum use to travel to Davos. A funny paradox. So when we make a jet out of this sustainable material, we have that exact tension.”

G-Star is a company that wants to sell jeans, but in a responsible way. “We want to go on vacation ourselves, even if we know that it would be better for the environment if we stayed at home. I am just as guilty or innocent as anyone else. With the jet I am showing this dilemma.”

Quelle: G-STAR RAW X MAARTEN BAAS

Baas designed products anyway: In the crypt there is a triptych made up of three cupboards. Their shape is derived from three sketches of jeans, they are made of the material that is made of denim, and you can store clothes in them, i.e. jeans. A playful interpretation of the circular economy.

Coffee table and bar shelf from the Lufthansa Upcycling Collection

The Jeans Jet was already in the works when the team set out to find a suitable display location in Milan, which was not easy given the plane’s dimensions. But the location could not have been chosen better. He adds another layer to the project.

“You can think of consumption as a kind of religion, just like the green movement. Where are we standing? What do we believe in?” says Martin Bass. “Visually, of course, the contrast is also very cool. Also, churches are very familiar places for me. My father was a Protestant pastor.”

Quelle: G-STAR RAW X MAARTEN BAAS

On April 24, the jeans jet with the lettering “Baas” (English: Boss) on the tail fin left Milan again – however, it did not take off, but was transported by truck to Amsterdam to be parked in a hangar-like building : the G-Star headquarters designed by Rem Koolhaas.

