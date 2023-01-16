(Original title: Macalline C&D Co., Ltd., the leader of bottom-hunting home furnishing, plays a “big game” in strategic upgrading)

On January 13, two listed companies, C&D Inc. and Macalline, jointly issued an announcement announcing that the preliminary plan for the transfer of control of the leading home furnishing store was finalized: C&D Inc. will acquire 29.95% of the shares of Macalline for no more than 6.3 billion yuan . The acquisition does not involve a debt arrangement. After the transaction is completed, C&D Inc. may become the controlling shareholder of Macalline.

What is the core logic of Macalline’s massive bargain hunting? The reporter learned from the investor briefing just held by C&D Inc. on January 15 that this acquisition is in line with the company’s M&A strategy. Slow down the impact of industry cycles on company performance. It just so happens that Red Star Holdings also intends to sell the equity of Macalline. In the final measurement, Macalline has become the most suitable acquisition target for C&D Inc. to enter the 5 trillion home supermarket.

Acquisition at market price

The announcement shows that on January 13, C&D Inc., Red Star Holdings, the controlling shareholder of Macalline, and Che Jianxing, the actual controller, jointly signed the “Share Transfer Framework Agreement”. C&D Inc. plans to acquire 29.95% of the shares of Macalline in cash. The shares involved are 1.304 billion A shares. Macalline A shares will resume trading on January 16.

C&D Inc. is an A-share listing platform under Xiamen State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission. The major shareholder is C&D Group, and the actual controller is Xiamen SASAC. The consideration for this acquisition does not exceed 6.3 billion yuan. Based on this calculation, the price for C&D Inc. to acquire Macalline is no more than 4.83 yuan per share. Before the suspension of trading, Macalline’s stock price was 4.68 yuan per share. The premium is 3%, which is far lower than the control premium rate commonly seen in control acquisition cases in the market.

The reporter learned from the briefing that C&D Inc. acquired Macalline at the market price, which was significantly lower than Macalline’s actual net asset price per share, with a relatively high margin of safety and coefficient. Once the acquisition is successful, in the short term, C&D Inc.’s statement will reflect the effect of reducing debt ratio and increasing profit scale. In the long run, under the synergistic effect of both parties, ROE is expected to continue to rise.

Macalline was established in 2007 and has been deeply involved in the home furnishing market industry for many years. The company went public in Hong Kong in 2015, and landed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in 2018, becoming the first A+H listed company in the home building materials industry. At its peak, its market value reached 70 billion Yuan. But in recent years, the “Red Galaxy” controlled by Che Jianxing has high debts, and even its core asset Macalline has embarked on the road of changing hands.

From the perspective of Macalline’s debt situation, as of the end of the third quarter of last year, Macalline’s consolidated debt amount was about 76 billion yuan, of which interest-bearing liabilities were about 38.2 billion yuan. According to reports, the company’s debt structure has two major characteristics: First, long-term loans are mainly long-term loans (including due within one year) reaching 29.5 billion yuan. This part of the loan uses shopping mall properties as collateral, and the value of the collateral assets far exceeds The amount of long-term borrowings; second, the subsidiary borrows mainly, and the parent company’s statement of interest-bearing liabilities is about 12.8 billion yuan. Macalline’s self-owned properties have corresponding subsidiaries. The loan is applied to the financial institution in the name of the subsidiary. At the same time, the property is used as collateral, and the listed company Macalline guarantees it. Therefore, most of the debts are in the subsidiaries, not At the level of Macalline, a listed company, fewer guarantees from controlling shareholders are required.

Therefore, although Macalline’s current debt scale is relatively large, it has corresponding collateral, and the actual market value of the collateral is relatively high, which puts less pressure on the controlling shareholder.

This transfer of equity not only attracted C&D Inc., which relies on Xiamen State-owned Assets, but also Internet giants intend to enter the market. Macalline’s partner Alibaba plans to exchange about 248 million A shares of Macalline through the form of “debt-to-equity swap” stock.

It is worth mentioning that Alibaba intends to exercise the right to exchange shares at a price of 8.44 yuan per share, which also means that the conversion price is 80% higher than Macalline’s latest price of 4.68 yuan per share. The scale is about 2.1 billion yuan. According to market participants, Alibaba intends to convert the stock price at a substantial premium, which also shows that the outside world is optimistic about Macalline’s market space and asset quality.

C&D Inc. Plays “Big Chess”

C&D Inc. is a modern service-oriented enterprise with dual main businesses of supply chain operation and real estate development. Its business layout covers the whole country with Xiamen as the center. The source power of enterprise development is nothing more than two aspects: endogenous growth and extension mergers and acquisitions. This time, C&D Inc. plans to buy Macalline in a big way. What kind of merger and acquisition strategy is it based on?

Looking back at both parties to the transaction, C&D Inc. is a leader in the supply chain and a “dark horse” in the real estate business, while Macalline, the acquired party, is the “leader” in the home furnishing industry. In 2021, Macalline will rank first in the chain of home furnishing shopping malls with a market share of 17.5% .

In recent years, my country’s home furnishing market has grown steadily. According to the Frost & Sullivan report, the total sales of China‘s home furnishing market in 2021 will reach about 5.2 trillion yuan; among them, chain home furnishing shopping malls will account for about 15%, and the market size in 2021 will be about 780 billion yuan. As national policies continue to support residents’ self-occupied and improved housing consumption, it is expected that the demand for self-housing renovation and improved residential decoration will grow steadily in the next five years. At the same time, with the advancement of urbanization and consumption upgrades, China The home furnishing market is expected to grow to about 6.7 trillion yuan in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate of 5.2%. Among them, chain home furnishing shopping malls are expected to grow faster than the overall home furnishing market, with a compound annual growth rate of 7.6%.

In addition, after the optimization and liberalization of the epidemic policy, both the consumption and real estate industries have shown a recovery trend. In addition, the refinancing of real estate companies has been liberalized. Under the two-way improvement of market recovery and policy recovery, it will also stimulate the further recovery of the home furnishing market.

Whether it is the supply chain operation where C&D Inc. is located, the real estate market, or the home furnishing market where Macalline is located, there is currently an obvious Matthew effect. The market size and customers are moving closer to leading companies. On the other hand, we also work together to play a leading role.

From the perspective of Macalline’s own value, the latest data shows that as of the end of 2022, Macalline has operated 94 self-operated shopping malls, 284 commissioned shopping malls, and operated 8 home furnishing shopping malls through strategic cooperation and many other home building materials projects. Moreover, Macalline’s industrial accumulation is not only reflected in its large scale, but also its prominent location and resource advantages. Its industrial focus is basically laid out in first-tier and new first-tier cities.

In terms of synergy value, the two parties seem to be not on the same track, but they have many genes for business synergy, and overall they still belong to strategic mergers and acquisitions that extend the same industry and have a deep industrial chain.

First of all, in the main business of C&D Inc., the supply chain operation business provides the company with more operating income. In recent years, C&D Inc. has been exploring the consumer goods market in terms of supply chain business. For the company, the acquisition of Macalline It is a supplementary chain behavior, which can cut into the home consumer market, improve its own supply chain territory, and achieve more diversified sources of income.

Most of the merchants settled in the leading stores are domestic and foreign brands with top influence and popularity in the subdivision field. Macalline has covered 30,000 home furnishing brands and is the preferred strategic partner of brand owners. After C&D Inc. acquires Macalline, it can use The tentacles of the supply chain extend to home furnishing enterprises, extend the length of the supply chain, and maintain the safety and stability of the supply chain. In the past, C&D Inc.’s consumer goods supply chain business included both B-end business and C-end business of mid-to-high-end consumer goods. After the acquisition of Macalline, it will help it further expand the B-end and C-end markets and create a B+C dual-end consumer goods business Ability.

Secondly, another main business of C&D Inc. is real estate development, and the real estate business has always been an important consumer end of the home furnishing market. C&D Co., Ltd. and Macalline join hands. For Macalline, it can meet all the purchasing needs of consumers in one stop, and can directly improve the unit price of customers, the efficiency of stores, and the efficiency of supply chain channels, and expand and increase market share. For C&D Inc., it can quickly and efficiently integrate market resources, and drive the development of real estate business through the home furnishing market.

Generally speaking, based on the actual situation of the company’s development, Red Star Holdings actively seeks acquisitions of powerful companies in the same industry. The two parties finally signed an agreement because of business collaboration and industrial chain integration. , There is also a strategic upgrading demand for industrial chain extension.

As of now, the parties to the transaction have not signed a formal share transfer agreement and are still in the stage of agreement of intent.