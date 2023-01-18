Home Business MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips – DoNews
by admin
Guo Ruiqi 2023-01-18 09:05:41

DoNews news on January 18 (Guo Ruiqi) On the evening of January 17, Apple released MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models, equipped with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, supporting HDMI 2.1 ports, which can support8K displays up to 60Hz and 4K displays up to 240Hz. Compared with the previous HDMI 2.0 port, it has been greatly improved.

It is understood that the new MacBook Pro now supports high-speed Wi-Fi 6E (Mainland China has not yet supported Wi-Fi 6E), and the wireless connection speed has increased. 1 SDXC card slot, and MagSafe 3 charging port.

The new MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models will be available to order at 9 a.m. on January 19 through the Apple Online Store and will begin shipping on Tuesday, January 24. The starting price of the 14-inch MacBook Pro is US$1,999 (15,999 yuan in the Bank of China), and the starting price of the 16-inch MacBook Pro is US$2,499 (19,999 yuan in the Bank of China).

