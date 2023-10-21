Machinery industry – Rieter has to cut another 400 to 600 jobs – News

The Winterthur-based Rieter Group is losing orders, which is why the spinning machine manufacturer is resorting to cost-cutting measures. A further 400 to 600 jobs are likely to be lost, primarily in production.

A reduction of around 300 jobs had already been announced in July, especially in Winterthur and Ingolstadt. In total, the Winterthur-based group is likely to lose up to 900 jobs. The actual number depends on the order intake in the next few months, the company said.

The order situation on the textile markets is poor due to economic and geopolitical uncertainties, said Rieter boss Thomas Oetterli at a telephone conference. With the “Next Level” performance program, he wants to position the company for profit in the future.

Weak order situation

The figures presented for the first nine months of 2023 prove that measures are necessary: ​​sales climbed by 11 percent to 1.09 billion francs. Incoming orders, however, fell by 59 percent to 452 million francs.

In particular, demand for textile machines has collapsed worldwide except for China, while business with components and spare parts has also weakened due to declining utilization in spinning mills, it was said. Rising interest rates and high energy and raw material costs represented an additional burden.

In the third quarter alone, orders fell by 44 percent to a very low 127 million francs. Rieter is now hoping that the bottom will be overcome this year and that a market recovery will begin in 2024. Oetterli believes that orders are likely to increase to 170 to 200 million francs in the fourth quarter.

Legend: In the middle of the year, Rieter employed 5,555 people worldwide. IMAGO/Geisser

Dismantling in foreign factories

But the situation remains tense: “We know that customers are still waiting to launch projects. Whether and when they will start this is uncertain,” said the CEO. The consequence for Rieter: savings are made.

In a first step, around 300 employees in Ingolstadt and Winterthur will lose their jobs in administrative functions. In Winterthur alone, the reduction amounts to around 100 jobs, as Oetterli confirmed earlier information.

However, the majority of the dismantling takes place in foreign production facilities. Up to 600 jobs will be cut in German, Czech, Indian and Chinese factories. How many there will be depends on how business develops.

Annual targets confirmed

Rieter is sticking to the goals it has set for 2023 as a whole: The group wants to keep sales at the previous year’s level at 1.5 billion francs. Rieter makes a living from processing orders that were previously won. At the end of September, the order backlog stood at around 900 million francs, after being 2 billion a year earlier.

