Machinery: innovations for processing granules, powders and bulk solids in Parma

It’s called virtual twins. With the help of artificial intelligence, it allows you to virtually reproduce a production process. Not only does it have a predictive function, allowing identification of problems before they occur. Enables a 4.5% increase in productivity by preventing line downtime. And it is this new technology that is increasingly making its way into the world of machines for processing bulk solids, powders and granulates. This trend is at the center of Solids Parma, the first Italian exhibition dedicated to the sector, in the exhibition center of the Emilian city on 14 and 15 June.

A new fair

A new entry in the national panorama of trade fairs. In fact, it belongs to the Solids European Series circuit, organized by Easyfairs, which already includes the shows in Dortmund, Antwerp, Rotterdam and Krakow. And that arrives in Italy for two days with more than 120 exhibitors, of which about 25% from abroad.

2,500 operators expected

«An event that cuts across several sectors», says Claudia Panciera, marketing manager of Solids: «In fact, we range from agri-food to rubber and plastic, from construction to pharmaceuticals to ceramics». The exhibition, which is expected to welcome around 2,500 professional operators, showcases, also through conferences and seminars, everything that is moving in this galaxy of companies that produce machinery for the handling, storage, analysis and transformation of materials fine and coarse grain and which anticipate the trends that are establishing themselves in the various sectors to which they are addressed. The virtual twin is one of them. It allows predictive maintenance, affects the sustainability of production, increasing it.

«We can give the example of a large food industry that produces two million snacks a day – continues Panciera -. If the production line stops for an hour, the loss is huge: this model prevents this, also allowing for an improvement in time to market, i.e. the time between the conception and development of a product and its marketing on the market ».

Traceability and standards

Technological innovations are the common thread of the conferences scheduled at Solids in the context of manufacturing 4.0. But ample space is also given to the issue of traceability of powdered products, to the Atex directives (the European regulations concerning combustible dusts) and to the Moca directives (materials and objects in contact with food), on the characteristics and requirements that a machinery in the food industry.