In his bilateral talks with Xi Jinping, Macron was confident: “I know that I can count on you (…) to bring Russia to reason and everyone around the negotiating table,” the Élysée Palace quoted him as saying. In front of the press, however, Xi Jinping disappointed and only repeated known positions. He called for peace and negotiations, but did not say what China would do about it. We must exercise restraint and avoid anything that could make the situation worse or spiral out of control.