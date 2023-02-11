Meloni’s response will be that of firmness, dialogue with Brussels thanks to the work of Minister Raffaele Fitto, but no retaliation. Straight bar

“It was inappropriate, our strength must be unity”, said Giorgia Meloni arriving for the opening of the work of the European Council speaking of the summit held yesterday evening in Paris between Emmanuel Macron with Germany’s chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Zelensky, and which saw Italy excluded. An incorrect move, not appreciated by Palazzo Chigi. And just look at the group photo to understand the premier’s irritation.

But why did Macron exclude Meloni? First of all the reasons are internal. The French president must do everything to try to avoid accrediting the president of the Council from an international point of view, otherwise in the eyes of theFrench public opinion it would emerge clear and evident that there is a right-wing alternative. And that it works and achieves results on an international level. And therefore the number of the Elysée, weak at home where he does not have an absolute majority in the National Assembly, moves in foreign policy (anti-Meloni) thinking of his internal politics.

Secondly Macron thought, with the departure of Angela Merkel, to become Europe’s new point of reference, a sort of informal leader of the Union. But the project is failing miserably, both due to internal weakness (political but also in terms of unpopularity in public opinion) and because the activism in Europe of Melons is objectively getting results. On migrants, France has tried to raise the tone with Italy and Rome’s response to Paris has been composed, non-aggressive and constructive and this has wrong-footed the tenant of the Elysée.

Not only. Precisely on the subject of immigration and external control of the EU borders, including the southern ones, Meloni obtained important openings both from the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and from the German Chancellor Olaf Scholzalong with other countries such as theAustria. Macron’s project is to tip the balance with his liberal democratic group in the 2024 European elections, but the rise of Meloni and the ECR Conservatives and Reformists (of which the premier is leader) and which is very strong in countries such as Poland and growing in Spain risks blowing up the French president’s plan.

A possible Popular-Conservative agreement plus other right-wing pieces like the Lega in Italy and Orban in Hungary it could marginalize not only the Socialists of the Democratic Party but even the liberals of Macron. Which in fact agitates and moves against Italy. The answer of Melons it will be that of firmness, dialogue with Brussels thanks to the work of Minister Raffaele Fitto, but no retaliation. Straightforward, collaboration and comparison but always and in any case in the national interest, from migrants to the reform of the Stability Pact up to the Pnrr and EU funds. This is what bothers Monsieur Macron.

