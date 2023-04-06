In dealing with China, there are also differences between Macron and von der Leyen, as well as Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who are more critical. From their point of view, China has changed under Xi Jinping and is becoming more repressive and aggressive. Macron and von der Leyen both spoke out against decoupling, but the EU Commission President put more emphasis on the need to reduce the dangers. “I believe it is neither feasible nor in Europe’s interest to decouple from China. Our relationships are not either black or white – and neither can our answer be,” said von der Leyen. “That’s why we need to focus on risk mitigation rather than decoupling.”