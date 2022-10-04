Listen to the audio version of the article

The protracted war in Ukraine, unleashed by the Russian invasion last February, which aggravated the supply crisis already triggered by the pandemic, skyrocketing the prices of raw materials and (especially) energy. The uncertainties and difficulties that Made in Italy companies will have to face in the coming months are many, with the risk of seeing the rapid and strong recovery recorded by our manufacturing and exports in the last two years fade.

It is therefore necessary to adopt strategic measures – by companies and institutions – that allow made in Italy to resist the current crisis and maintain current levels of productivity and competitiveness. Precisely this will be discussed from today to Thursday on the occasion of the Made in Italy Summit, organized by Sole 24 Ore and Financial Times, in collaboration with Sky TG24.

A moment of high-profile meeting and comparison between the most authoritative exponents of the institutional world and the representatives of the main Italian business excellences. The main scenarios and the most current corporate strategies will be discussed to develop innovation and resilience in the name of digital and sustainability, necessary to face the complex international pandemic and geopolitical situation.

The program

Carlo Bonomi, President of Confindustria, Andrea Orcel, Group Chief Executive Officer UniCredit, Michele Crisostomo, President of Enel, Stefano Rossetti, Deputy General Manager Vicar BPER Banca, Claudia Parzani, Partner Linklaters, President of Borsa Italiana, Marcello Minenna, Director will participate today. General Excise, Customs and Monopoly Agency, Carlo Ferro, President of the ICE-ITA Agency, Alessandra Ricci, CEO & General Director of SACE, Regina Corradini D’Arienzo, CEO of SIMEST, Enrico Pazzali, President of the Fiera Milano Foundation.

Luca de Meo, President & CEO Renault Group, Ercole Botto Poala, President of Confindustria Moda, Carlo Capasa, President of the National Chamber of Italian Fashion, the Minister of Agricultural, Food and Forestry Policies Stefano Patuanelli, Micaela Pallini, President Federvini will speak tomorrow. , Bernabò Bocca, President of Federalberghi, Marina Lalli, President of Federturismo Confindustria, Giovanni Malagò, President of CONI.