Italian agri-food exports are on the rise and, as the president of Federalimentare Paolo Mascarino underlined at the presentation of Cibus Connecting on the bill at the Parma Fairs on 29 and 30 March with a thousand brands on display and 1,300 top buyers from 90 countries, «not even the pandemic and the war conflict in Ukraine have managed to curb this upward trend of our exports in the order of +300% from 2000 to 2022″. And one of the cards to make the food industry grow even further is innovation but «let’s not talk about insects, novel food doesn’t exist in the face of quality: if I want proteins, there are pea flours or the very Italian lupins like vegetable ready meal. And fortunately in Italy, as long as the experience of large family companies resists, not in the finance portfolio, the danger of success of synthetic food does not arise», adds Antonio Cellie, CEO of Fiere di Parma.

Export, then. «The highest numbers of per capita expenditure for made in Italy agri-food products – Cellie specified – are recorded in Switzerland, Austria and Germany. In a year, a Swiss citizen spends 177 euros to put Italian food on the table, in Austria the per capita expenditure is around 128 euros, while in the USA the per capita expenditure is equivalent to 14 euros and in China 0.2 euros. The potential is in similar countries, where they understand our agri-food culture, and in Germany our exports can grow. Italian producers must therefore look to these geographies». But “now the fight against agro-piracy is a priority: we have to go and take back what the others tell them”, underlines Matteo Zoppas, the president of the Ice agency.

The upcoming International Food Exhibition at the Parma Fairs, in addition to defining a single exhibition platform with Tuttofood at the Milan Fair, has the ambition to bring production and innovation experiences in the agri-food, industry and distribution sectors around a single table . «Italian sounding – continues Cellie – is a problem that erodes sales potential abroad, but so is distribution fragility. We are strong in Austria because we go there directly to sell. Cibus is the disintermediation fair: it wants to demonstrate the importance of direct contact with foreign distribution and catering. This is the only authentically Italian way of developing exports».