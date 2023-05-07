Made in Italy, the law in the CDM is coming: what it is about

Made in Italy, the change of government strategy: analysis

“I will bring in two weeks in cabinet the framework law on made in Italy, a link to the economic maneuver last December and which, after a close confrontation with the ministry with all the made in Italy supply chains, has become a provision that is spread over three areas” these are the words of the minister Urso on the sidelines of the presentation of Mac fair the innovation fair, which will be held in Rome next October.

“The. should also be ready in September bill on the new frontiers of technology – announces the minister – such as life sciences and Artificial Intelligence. The goal – says the minister – is to make Italy the most attractive country for global multinationals looking for where to invest, we must become more competitive in terms of innovation”.

