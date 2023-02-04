Home Business Madia decree in archive. And now the gold retirees are back in the PA
Madia decree in archive. And now the gold retirees are back in the PA

The great return of the golden pensioners. This is what Repubblica tells today with reference to public administrations, bodies, institutes, Authorities. According to what Republic writes, “the Meloni government filed an amendment to the Milleproroghe decree, under discussion in the Senate, stamped by the Accounting Office, which suspends the 2014 Madia decree until 31 December 2026″.

It’s all about that norm”which prevented all pensioners, both public and private, from working for the PA: no consultancy, study or management positions, much less management, unless free. And in the case of top positions: free, for one year only, non-extendable or renewable. Well, the squeeze, wanted at the time to avoid revolving doors and encourage generational turnover in the public administration, is lifted for four years, until the end of 2026″.

While he stays for consultancy, explains Repubblica, he skips “for top positions in national bodies, institutes or companies” conferred by “constitutional bodies, subject to the favorable opinion of the competent parliamentary commissions”. According to Repubblica, the roles of Istat, Inail and Inps would be in the sights.

