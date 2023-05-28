Madness in India, blows a dam to recover the phone

Madness in India, an official drains an entire dam: ‘I was taking a selfie and my phone dropped’

It is dangerous to use a mobile phone while driving. But, one could say, also make oneself i selfie near a dam. Otherwise, we risk the end of Rajesh Vishaw, a food inspector in India who accidentally dropped his cell phone while taking pictures of himself near a body of water.

And what did he do? Instead of slapping her head and making amends, she saw fit to order to drain the entire dam to recover the approximately $1200 device.

A folly which will cost him dearly, given that the official has been suspended pending the opening of an investigation. Vishaw justified the choice by explaining that his Samsung phone contained sensitive government data and that for this reason it had to be fished out of the Kherkatta basin. And indeed the phone has been rescued, but is too damaged to work again.

