Home » Madness in India, blows a dam to recover the phone
Business

Madness in India, blows a dam to recover the phone

by admin
Madness in India, blows a dam to recover the phone

Madness in India, an official drains an entire dam: ‘I was taking a selfie and my phone dropped’

It is dangerous to use a mobile phone while driving. But, one could say, also make oneself i selfie near a dam. Otherwise, we risk the end of Rajesh Vishaw, a food inspector in India who accidentally dropped his cell phone while taking pictures of himself near a body of water.

And what did he do? Instead of slapping her head and making amends, she saw fit to order to drain the entire dam to recover the approximately $1200 device.

A folly which will cost him dearly, given that the official has been suspended pending the opening of an investigation. Vishaw justified the choice by explaining that his Samsung phone contained sensitive government data and that for this reason it had to be fished out of the Kherkatta basin. And indeed the phone has been rescued, but is too damaged to work again.

READ ALSO: Controversy over the “eco-monster” in Sardinia for the wedding of the prince of Jordan

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Rongsheng Environmental Protection interprets the sense of corporate responsibility and mission with actions_ Oriental Fortune Net

You may also like

NYMEX crude oil short-term look at $72.42 Provider...

German Bundestag – Union parliamentary group’s motion for...

Administrative, turnout down to 12%. First round in...

Expansion of Deutsche Bahn: Federal government expects almost...

Emilia flood, Salvini pressing on the commissioner: “The...

5G+Industrial Internet+Smart Manufacturing Promotes High-Quality Development of Shanxi’s...

Erdogan wins the runoff and remains president

Home bonus without restructuring, here’s what they are...

Labor market completely emptied: care industry predicts bankruptcy...

Keno numbers today, on Sunday: Keno live –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy