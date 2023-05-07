Madonna di Trevignano, a second seer appears: that’s who she is

Miracle Madonna of Trevignano, the second seer knows that the “I see no see” effect has always intrigued the public. The comment

The story of the “alleged” appearance of the Madonna in Trevignano Romanoa charming town north of Rome rich in important Etruscan finds, is enriched with neggs and even tastier facts. Next to Maria Giuseppa Scarpullaknown with the more affected name of Gisella Cardihistorical “seer” who had started the sightings, a true miracle within a miracle has appeared, a new seer who has no intention of appearing on TV. She knows eros and knows that the “see-through” effect has always intrigued more the gullible populace.

And so he wants remain anonymous. Interviewed by Paolo Capresi of Canale 5 and told about his initiation. “I had the first sign of this gift when I was eight years old, but it fully developed at the age of 12…”. You can’t have everything right away. The unveiling of the second mystical antenna took place during the last “apparition” which, as known, always takes place on the 3rd of each month at 3 pm.

“Unknown 1”, let’s call her that to understand each other, she then attacked Cardia in an un-Christian way: “Our Lady taught me humility, obedience and respect for people, which are things I don’t see in her. I don’t want to boast of my gift, I don’t want to say that I am true and she is false but Our Lady taught me that she does not give apocalyptic messages and even if she were to foresee something negative, she would always find a way to reassure…The Church should express itself as soon as possible possible this story there is too much money behind Gisella. But she’s not alone, there are other people who have manipulated her as well.”

