Madonna di Trevignano, the show ends: via statues and benches. Here because

The visionary Gisella Cardia

Madonna Trevignano, the sentence of the Council of State rejects the appeal of the seer and agrees with the Municipality

It puts an end to the case of Our Lady of Trevignano. At least for now. The State Council in fact rejected the appeal presented by the Madonna di Trevignano Ets association on the alleged building abuses present within the rosary grounds in via Campo delle Rose in Trevignano Romano, where on the 3rd of each month, hundreds of people gather to pray with the self-proclaimed seer Gisella Cardia. This was revealed by Fanpage.it.

The ruling, reads the website, “has arrived Wednesday 12 July and agreed with the Park of Bracciano and Martignano and the Municipality, which last April 18 had intervened with an order for the removal and restoration of the places. Gisella and her husband, president of the association, represented by the lawyer Hadrian Tortora, they will have to remove everything inside the field. They will have to do it early next week, between 17 and 19 Julywhen the 90 days from the order of the Municipality will expire”.

“We are satisfied with the verdict of the Council of State, now the abusive buildings will have to be removed”, this was the comment of Lara Serao, lawyer of the Legality Committee. And she specifies: “We believe, however, that this conclusion could have been reached much earlier, without having to wait all these years”.

