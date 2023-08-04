Madron: “Behind the dossier, the services: files used as bargaining chips”

Crosetto, Totti, Conte and Casalino

illicit dossier, Business he anticipated everything. The author of “The powerful in the time of Giorgia”: “The wall of silence has fallen”

The investigation into the alleged suspect is spreading like wildfire dossier in the offices of National Anti-Mafia Directorate opened by the Public Prosecutor’s Office Perugiadriven by Raffaele Cantone, to the detriment of politicians, managers and celebrities. An investigation born from the complaint of the current defense minister Guido Crosetto on the dissemination first, and, in some cases, publication in the media then, of confidential information.

In fact, what initially appears as the illegal act of an official of the Guardia di Finanza could hide much more. After all, it was the Keeper of the Seals himself, in the last few hours, who raised the doubt of the existence of a “grey world, a port of fog”. The allusion to a real system, behind the market for confidential information that counts Francesco Totti, Giuseppe Conte, Rocco Casalino among the victims, is soon made. Other than an isolated case, is there perhaps a web that also includes pieces from the judiciary and the secret services and which perhaps also had a political direction, as well as a journalistic one?

The most attentive will remember how Affaritaliani.it, at the end of May, he had spoken extensively of a “Central File” in an article titled “‘Meloni Passion 007’, spied on 400 people: the bomb in Bisignani’s book”in which he anticipated one of the most intriguing chapters (“Giorgia and the passion for 007”) of the new editorial effort by Luigi Bisignani, “The powerful in the time of Giorgia Meloni”. In the book the “most famous lobbyist in Italy”, together with the journalist Paolo Madron (both guests of La Piazza, the business event at the end of August) faces and investigates the power and logic of the Palace.

In that chapter analyzed by Business a disturbing espionage activity emerges which would concern at least 400 users, captured by Intelligence. Utilities “on various characters that revolved around his world (by Meloni, ndr)” including “some journalists”. A question then arises spontaneously: with what kind of authorization? It would seem none. And in fact, in the investigation launched by the Perugia prosecutor’s office, the lack of judicial authorizations to carry out asset searches on certain subjects was immediately clear just like the Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto.

Affaritaliani.it therefore decided to contact the journalist Paolo Madron directly, co-author with Luigi Bisignani of “The powerful in the time of Giorgia Meloni”, to understand if what is contained in the book is not, perhaps, a too burning truth, and for this reason kept silent until the end.

