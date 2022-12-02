Listen to the audio version of the article

The cursed charm of evil as a marketing factor applied to food and catering. The word mafia, which here brings to mind only pain and death, is used abroad to characterize and promote food products and restaurants. A shame that is not new and, unfortunately, growing. In the indifference of the European Union. They denounce him Coldiretti e Italy supply chain who, together with companies, citizens and institutions, take to the streets of Palermo where a disturbing “collection” of the most scandalous agro-food products sold in the world has been exhibited for the first time with names that recall the episodes, characters and forms of organized crime hateful, exploited to make an unscrupulous business on the pain of the victims and to the detriment of the country’s image. A gallery of horrors which, as explained by Coldiretti, «affects the real Made in Italy created thanks to the commitment of hundreds of thousands of honest entrepreneurs who work every day to offer products of the highest quality, such as at the Coldiretti Village in Palermo where on weekends it is possible to touch the primates of the national agri-food sector first hand among the farms, the companies of excellence in the Italian supply chain and the peasant cooks».

Three hundred restaurants with the Mafia brand

From an analysis by Coldiretti, conducted on the database of the Tripadvisor website where restaurants from all over the world are reviewed, presented at the Peasant village of Palermo, from Piazza del Teatro Politeama to the whole of Piazza Castelnuovo it emerges that there are almost three hundred restaurants in the world that refer to the Mafia in the name: from “Baciamo le mani” to “Cosa Nostra” up to the improbable Felafel Mafia, Nasi goreng Mafia and Karaoke Bar Mafia, exploiting the most painful and hateful episodes, characters and forms of organized crime at the table and damaging the image of our country. In Spain it is possible to eat at “El Padrino”, “La Dolce Vita del Padrino” and “Baciamo le mani”, and also in battered Ukraine there is a chain of “Mafia” bars where they serve pizza and other dishes international and even a “Karaoke bar mafia”. The reference to Cosa nostra is transversal to cultures and dishes from all over the world: if in the United States we find the local “Felafel mafia” and “Sushi mafia”, in Germany there are the “Burger mafia”, in Indonesia “Nasi goreng mafia” , in Egypt “Mafia pizza” and in Brazil “Al Capone Pizza di Mafia”. In Austria there is also the “Mafiosi” restaurant, in Finland you eat at “Don Corleone” and in France at “Cosa nostra”. And there is no shortage of digression on the subject, if it is true that in Russia there is a restaurant called “Camorra”. In the ranking of the countries with the most places inspired by “mafia sounding” Spain is placed with 63 restaurants, thanks above all to the chain “La Mafia se sienta a la mesa” spread throughout the country that makes customers eat under the murals of gangsters more bloodthirsty from Vito Cascio Ferro to Lucky Luciano, up to Al Capone, while in second place – Coldiretti notes – Ukraine is placed (38 between restaurants, bars and pizzerias) ahead of Brazil (28). Followed by Indonesia (23), Russia (19), India (16), Japan (15), Poland (11), USA (8), Portugal and Australia which close the top ten with equal merit with 5 cases. But activities that recall Cosa Nostra are now found everywhere, from Germany to Thailand, from Mexico to South Korea, from Panama to Moldova, up to Jordan, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Vietnam and Canada, just to name a few. A phenomenon hateful that – underlines Coldiretti – arises in many cases from ignorance or lack of sensitivity towards the pain caused by organized crime which should be put to an end once and for all. In the case of the Spanish restaurant chain “La mafia se sienta a la mesa” the European Union, at the request of Italy, has even canceled the granting of the trademark as contrary to public order and morality, even if the premises they are still open all over Spain. «The European Union must stop the commercial use of infamous brands that exploit stereotypes linked to mafia organizations and risk penalizing the image of the entire Italian agri-food sector at a time when exports have reached an all-time record, contributing to the recovery of the Country system» says the president of Coldiretti Ettore Prandini.

From “Cosa nostra” whiskey to Talha Mafia wine

The list of products is unfortunately quite long: from the “Cosa nostra” whiskey complete with a bottle in the shape of a machine gun to the Talha Mafia wine and Mafiozzo coffee, but also the Two Pig Mafia salt and pepper condiment is a “Mafia style” alarm for the Italian agri-food sector with millions of euros in turnover generated by the use of names linked to crime. From Scotland comes the “Cosa Nostra” whiskey in a machine gun-shaped bottle with drum magazine from the years of Al Capone and Lucky Luciano while in Portugal Talha Mafia “Pistol” wine is drunk complete with a stylized bloodstain on the bag in 3 liter boxes. And then in Germany the Mafia Coffee Rub Don Marco’s is produced, a condiment for roast meat, like the PorkMafia Texas Gold which, however, does not come from the USA but from Finland. In Bulgaria you can drink “Mafiozzo” coffee while the “Chilli Mafia” snacks can be bought in Great Britain, while in Germany you can find the “Palermo Mafia shooting” spices, in Brussels there is the “SauceMaffia” sauce to season chips and the “SauceMaffioso”, while in America, in Missouri, the “Wicked Cosa Nostra” sauce is sold. In Germany, the “Fernet Mafiosi” is also drunk, complete with a drawing of a godfather, while a pistol is even depicted on the collar of the bottle, under the wording “Stop!”. But there is also the “Il Padrino” Syrah wine produced in the Santa Maria Valley California by Paul Late “For those who dare to feel”. On the internet – continues Coldiretti – it is then possible to buy the recipe book “The mafia cookbook” or buy sweets on the portal www.candymafia.com.

The image damage of mafia marketing

According to an analysis by Coldiretti, the very serious image damage of Mafia Marketing is compounded by the insult of the economic exploitation of Made in Italy in a situation in which the counterfeiting and falsification of Italian food products in the agri-food sector alone has now exceeded 120 billion euro, almost double that of exports, and which costs Italy three hundred thousand jobs. We are dealing with economic and image damage especially in emerging markets where – Coldiretti notes – often the fake is more widespread than the real one and therefore negatively affects consumer expectations. «The exploitation of names that recall the mafia is a business that causes heavy damage to the image of Made in Italy by exploiting – concludes Prandini – the stereotypes linked to mafia organizations, trivializing it almost to normalizing it, a phenomenon that has brought pain and mourning along the whole country”.